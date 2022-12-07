A group of local veterans gathered at the Grand Haven American Legion post Wednesday afternoon to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor more than 80 years ago to the day.
Dec. 7 is Pearl Harbor Day, a day of national remembrance in honor of the 2,403 Americans who were killed during the surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941. That attack led the United States into World War II.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.