resilience staff photo

The Resilience: Advocates for Ending Violence office and program center is located at 411 Butternut Drive, Holland, and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

 Courtesy photo

A recent murder-suicide spurred a local victim advocacy organization to issue a statement on domestic violence.

On Jan. 7, Allegan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home where a mother, two children and husband were found dead after the husband shot and killed his wife and two children. According to a WOOD-TV report, when deputies arrived they found Cindy Clouse, 35, Kyle Roger Hagger, 34, and their two daughters, ages 10 and 13, dead from gunshot wounds. Police did not identify the children.

beth larsen

Larsen

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.