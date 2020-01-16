It was every parent’s greatest fear.
As they finished their dinner at the Spring Lake Country Club this past Friday evening, Ken and Gina Vis received a call that their daughter had fallen while snowboarding at Caberfae Peaks, near Cadillac.
Julia Drabczyk suffered a serious head injury in the fall, and was about to be airlifted to the Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
“We just threw some stuff in a bag and headed up there,” Ken said. “It was the scariest time of my life.”
When the Vises arrived at Munson, their bad night got even worse as they received frightening news from the neurologist.
“He was talking about putting a tube in her brain or cutting away part of her skull to relieve the pressure,” Ken said. “Gina and I just had to sit down. I felt like I was going to throw up.”
Fortunately, Julia has proved to be quite a fighter, and a quick healer. By Tuesday afternoon, she had shocked her doctors and physical therapists by walking a lap around the Intensive Care Unit at the Traverse City hospital.
“The guy from Mary Free Bed came to check on her and she was up walking around,” Ken said. “He was like, ‘She’s not supposed to be able to do that.’ It’s crazy how much things have changed the last few days, from when we went in Friday night.”
Julia, 19, graduated from Grand Haven High School in 2018. She’s now a student at Long Beach State University in California. Before heading back to school, she went skiing and snowboarding with her dad and stepmom, Brian and Hannah Drabczyk. That evening, Brian and Hannah went to the lodge for dinner, but Julia wasn’t ready to wrap up her day on the slopes.
“She said she wanted to do another run or two, and she would give them her food order,” Ken said.
When Julia didn’t show up for dinner, the Drabczyks got worried. That’s when they received a call from Julia’s cellphone.
“She called Brian and said, ‘I took a fall,’ and then had to pass the phone to the ski patrol,” Ken said. “They brought her down to a room, and she went straight from there to the hospital in Cadillac. They found out she had four bleeds on her brain and wanted to airlift her to Munson.”
The weather didn’t cooperate, as it was too windy for Aero Med to fly. Instead, a group of specialists from Traverse City drove to Cadillac in an ambulance and brought Julia back to Munson.
The next few days were a blur for the family, Ken said. One thing that stood out was the support from family and friends.
“With everyone who’s reached out to us, there’s a real sense of peace in that hospital room,” he said. “Gina really had it in her mind that God was going to take care of (Julia). We had so many people by our side, texting and calling. … I bet I’ve had 10 people offer me their homes here (in Traverse City), people I hardly know. It’s just been amazing, the number of people who have been following her and praying for her.”
Julia still faces a long road of recovery. She’s expected to leave the ICU soon, but will have to remain at Munson through the weekend. She could possibly head home after that, but will more likely be transferred to Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids. She’ll have to miss this coming semester at Long Beach State, Ken said.
Julia was not wearing a helmet at the time of her fall.
“I guarantee she’ll wear one from now on,” Ken said.
