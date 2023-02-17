Chelsie Weigle and Diana Frent are proud Michigan State University alumni, and when they saw a chance to help their former school, they jumped at it.
The two Grand Haven women stumbled across a Facebook post for “Spartan Sunday” – an event created by MSU students Emily Damman and Megan Swirczek with the hope of bringing some positivity to their campus as students return following Monday’s tragic shooting.
Weigle and Frendt were already going to be driving through the Lansing area on Sunday on their way to Ann Arbor; their daughters are visiting the University of Michigan on Monday. The pair decided to contribute by bringing pretzels from Village Baker in Spring Lake to hand out to the MSU students on the East Lansing campus.
“I’ve brought Village Baker pretzels to tailgates before, and the kids love them,” Weigle said.
Weigle called Village Baker, and placed an order for 1,000 pretzels. She posted on Facebook to ask her MSU friends if they’d like to help cover the cost, and the response was instantaneous and overwhelming, she said.
“By the time I drove the five minutes from my house to the (Grand Haven) high school, I already had $500 donated from a business,” Weigle said. “It just blew up.”
Anyone interested in donating to the cause can call Village Baker at 616-935-7312 and ask to contribute to the “West Michigan MSU” order. Once the cost of the pretzels is covered, Weigle will alert people on her Facebook page; any extra money will be given to Michigan State University.
More information can be found by searching “Spartan Sunday” on Facebook.
In addition to handing out goodies to students, there will be a trash pick-up event along the Red Cedar River. Gift cards will be handed out at various spots across campus.
“All we want is to create a safe space for Spartans to gather and spread some positivity across campus,” the group’s Facebook page reads.
Monday’s tragedy hit close to home for many Tri-Cities families, including Chad and Chelsie Weigle, whose daughter, Katie, is a junior at MSU.
“Katie texted us within a minute that she was back at her apartment and she was safe, but we have a nephew there, and other friends,” Chelsie Weigle said. “How traumatizing for all those kids.”
