Sue Mack, of Montague, dressed in a costume from the TV show “Handmaid’s Tale,” in which she said illustrates where she thinks the country is going after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday.
LEFT: Diane Parm, of Muskegon, holds a sign at the corner of Apple Avenue and Terrace Street, during a protest Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. ABOVE: Holly Huber, who works in Grand Haven, stands at the street corner during a protest Friday in Muskegon. She said she wasn’t aware of any protests happening in the Grand Haven area.
Protesters line the block on Apple Avenue in Muskegon next to the county courthouse after news broke of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, which uplifted women's rights to an abortion, and other family planning choices.
RIGHT: Four-year-old Elara DeMumbrum stands with a sign Friday at a protest she attended with her grandmother in Muskegon. The protest followed the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Sue Mack, of Montague, dressed in a costume from the TV show “Handmaid’s Tale,” in which she said illustrates where she thinks the country is going after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday.
Tribune photos / Kayla Tucker
LEFT: Diane Parm, of Muskegon, holds a sign at the corner of Apple Avenue and Terrace Street, during a protest Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. ABOVE: Holly Huber, who works in Grand Haven, stands at the street corner during a protest Friday in Muskegon. She said she wasn’t aware of any protests happening in the Grand Haven area.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Holly Huber, who works in Grand Haven, stands at the street corner during a protest Friday in Muskegon. She said she wasn’t aware of any protests happening in the Grand Haven area.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Protesters line the block on Apple Avenue in Muskegon next to the county courthouse after news broke of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, which uplifted women's rights to an abortion, and other family planning choices.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Karen Pavlich, of Muskegon, holds up a sign during a protest Friday in Muskegon after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Protestors gathered Friday next to the Muskegon County Courthouse to voice their disagreement with the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, a historic court ruling that has upheld women’s rights to an abortion and other family planning choices.
Grand Haven resident Barbara Lee VanHorssen said she was at the protest to be in “solidarity with other people who are concerned with women’s rights.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.