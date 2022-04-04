Annabelle, 8, helps her dad, John, scoop trash into the bucket, while her little brother Dixon, 3, looks on. The Baxter family was part of the beach cleanup this past Saturday at North Beach Park in Ferrysburg.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Kathryn Remlinger, left, looks on as Rob Bell shows off a syringe that was one of the trash items picked up during a beach cleanup on Saturday at North Park Beach in Ferrysburg.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
People bundled up in the chilly winds this past Saturday morning during a beach cleanup at North Beach Park in Ferrysburg.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Stephanie Elston, of Spring Lake, looks for trash at North Beach Park on Saturday.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
People mainly worked in groups and pairs at the beach cleanup at North Beach Park, an Ottawa County park on Lake Michigan in Ferrysburg.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Kathryn Remlinger and Rob Bell smile Saturday morning at North Park Beach. They were part of a beach cleanup organized by Ottawa County Parks.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
The Baxter family smiles Saturday morning at North Beach Park. From left to right: Bethany, 6; Annabelle, 8; Dixon, 3; John; baby Elliot; and Haley.
FERRYSBURG — A group of volunteers were out in the cold wind Saturday morning picking up trash at North Beach Park in Ferrysburg.
The individuals, pairs and families were organized through an Ottawa County Parks beach cleanup program. There was a second beach cleanup scheduled later that day at Rosy Mound Natural Area in Grand Haven Township.
