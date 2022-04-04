FERRYSBURG — A group of volunteers were out in the cold wind Saturday morning picking up trash at North Beach Park in Ferrysburg. 

The individuals, pairs and families were organized through an Ottawa County Parks beach cleanup program. There was a second beach cleanup scheduled later that day at Rosy Mound Natural Area in Grand Haven Township. 

