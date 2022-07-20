Dana Bonney has been a staple around the charter boat docks in Grand Haven for nearly 40 years.
The longtime captain died Monday night, two days after suffering a stroke. He was 54.
Longtime friend Jon Hamm described Bonney as a tireless worker and a devoted father.
“He was very passionate about his community and an extremely devoted father to his son, Parker, who is 13,” Hamm said. “It was fun to watch Dana and Parker together … they had a pretty cool relationship. They did a lot together – Cub Scouts, hunting trips, fishing trips.”
Bonney is also survived by his wife, Kim.
Bonney, along with Hamm and Matt Whitney, were young kids when they got into the sport fishing industry back in the mid-1980s. Bonney fished with his father, also named Dana, aboard the Danel.
“He’s definitely his father’s boy,” Hamm said.
Bonney graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1986, and for several years ran a DJ business, performing at weddings as well as at the former Laguna Beach Club in downtown Grand Haven.
“He was always the life of the party,” Hamm said. “But then, on the boat, he was a really well-rounded captain, very talkative to the customers. He’d bend over backward to every charter he ran, and he loved having kids on the boat. He really knew how to market his charter business and was very successful. I don’t know anybody on the dock who runs more charters than him.”
Hamm said Grand Haven’s charter fishing community has rallied around the Bonney family.
“I want to give a shout out to those guys down there – they’re keeping Dana’s boat going,” he said. “They’re all chipping in to make sure the charters he’s got booked get ran. Everybody’s juggling their schedules around trying to help Kim out and keep the business running through this year.”
Bonney was also eager to help others learn the art of running a charter boat.
“Dana Bonney was the first captain to take me on as a mate in Michigan and introduced me to so many good people on Chinook Pier and in West Michigan that have become some of my best friends today,” said A.J. Cwiok. “I only had the chance to fish with him for one fall season, but for the times I made it out on the water with him I learned many things from him that I use on the boat I run today in Chicago.”
