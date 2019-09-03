Longtime local TV anchorman Lee Van Ameyde dies

GRAND RAPIDS — Longtime WZZM-TV anchorman Lee Van Ameyde died Friday, Aug. 30. He was 66.
Van Ameyde spent 39 years of his career at WZZM as an anchorman and a Watchdog reporter. He joined the station in 1977 and held a number of positions including Grand Rapids city reporter, weekend anchor, producer and managing editor. He shared the anchor desk with Juliet Dragos for 23 years until he retired in 2016.
The television station did not report the cause of death.
You can read the complete story at the WZZM-TV website.
