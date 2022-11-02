A longtime member was honored at a recent appreciation dinner at VFW Post 2326 in Grand Haven.
Anne Parchert has been an active member of the VFW Auxiliary for 76 years; she first joined in September 1946.
The appreciation dinner took place Oct. 21, a day after Parchert’s 99th birthday.
“She’s still active,” said current VFW Auxiliary President Dale Henshaw. “She still goes to all of the meetings and everything.”
