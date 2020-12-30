This is Part 2 in a four-part series looking back at some of the most significant news stories of 2020.
April
April 1 – Robinswood employee tests positive. An employee at Robinswood Assisted Living Center in Grand Haven tested positive for COVID-19; at this time, none of the facility’s 100-plus residents have exhibited symptoms.
April 2 – NOCH innovation ramps up testing. More Ottawa County residents were able to be tested for COVID-19 thanks to some innovation at the NOCH lab. Lab director Nicole Kamp is credited with the idea to split up the testing kit so that each kit could test three people.
April 3 – Schools closed for the year. Michigan’s K-12 schools were originally suspended in mid-March. On April 2, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the schools would remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
April 7 – Heritage Festival canceled. The Spring Lake Heritage Festival events were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Local egg hunts, the Memorial Day parade and summer concert series’ were also canceled.
April 14 – Short-term rentals on hold. Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order, many municipalities put limits on short-term rentals. Both Grand Haven and Ferrysburg said they would not allow short-term rentals for fear of infected individuals bringing COVID-19 into the community.
April 15 – Toppen pleads guilty to murder, child abuse charges. Cameron Michael Toppen, 20, of Grand Haven, pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse for the death of his girlfriend’s 8-month-old daughter, Scarlett.
April 17 – Fifth coronavirus death reported in Ottawa County. The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported that three people died in a 24-hour period to COVID-19. That number contributed to the state’s 2,093 deaths doe to the virus. There were 82 cumulative cases in Ottawa County and 110 in Muskegon County.
April 22 – Citizen’s group formed to discuss future of Harbor Island. The Citizens for Community Driven Energy Solutions Committee was recently formed and hopes to work independently with the BLP in studying energy options and discussing ideas for the future of Harbor Island.
April 22 – Mission of comfort. Grand Haven native Capt. Robin Lewis if the U.S. Navy is stationed aboard the Navy hospital ship Comfort as part of the Navy’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Comfort arrived in New York on March 30 and has been caring for patients there.
April 25 – Whitmer extends stay-home order. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended her stay-home order through May 15, while easing some restrictions on outdoor activities such as golf and motorized boating. Also, the latest order states people are required, rather than just encouraged, to wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces such as grocery stores.
April 30 – Rainfall floods West Michigan. With water levels already dangerously high, the Tri-Cities received up to 3 inches of rain on April 29, causing flooding in yards and streets across the area. Many local residents reported flooding in their basements. In the coming days, more rain would fall on the area, prompting neighbors to band together to fill sandbags to protect properties from Grand River flooding.
May
May 5 – State park lots closed. Due to overcrowding and a lack of social distancing, city and state officials closed the parking lots at Grand Haven State Park to motor vehicle traffic. Grand Haven Mayor Bob Monetza: “We are sending the message that, while we appreciate and welcome visitors, we are putting public health and safety first, and asking visitors to be patient, stay away for now, and come later when the restrictions are lifted and the safety of everyone can be better assured,”
May 5 – NOCH recalls furloughed workers. All furloughed workers have been recalled and two of the four operating rooms are back on track as NOCH continues to ramp up operations that were previously reduced due to COVID-19.
May 6 – State campgrounds closed. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that state park campgrounds will not open until June 22.
May 6 – Robbins Road work begins. A several-month-long project that is part of the $1.825 million Warber Drain project led to the closure of eastbound traffic on Robbins Road.
May 7 – Ferrysburg waves late fees, rent. The Ferrysburg City Council voted to help residents struggling economically due to COVID-19 by waiving any late fees for sewer and water. The council also voted not to charge rent to tenants who lease space at City Hall.
May 8 – Construction, real estate resume. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders were eased, allowing construction to resume on projects across the state. In addition, real estate activity also resumed.
May 15 – Coronavirus outbreak reported at local nursing home. Twenty-one positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported at MediLodge at the Shore.
May 19 – Peaceful protest. Brandon Hall organized a protest of the lockdown of parking lots at Grand Haven State Park by throwing a picnic at the state park beach. With temperatures nearing 70, about 100 people attended the event.
May 19 – COVID-19 hits another longterm care facility. Christian Haven Home in Grand Haven announced that “several residents” had tested positive for COVID-19.
May 19 – Spring Lake seniors hold parade. Despite a persistent rain, Spring Lake High School seniors gathered for the first time since school was called off in mid-March and paraded through town as a way to celebrate their high school graduation.
May 20 – Fourth of July fireworks canceled. The Grand Haven City Council approved the cancelation of the annual Fourth of July fireworks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
May 21 – Coast Guard Festival canceled. The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival committee officially canceled the 2020 event. “It was a really tough call,” said executive director Mike Smith. “I’m disappointed, but I wouldn’t want to see any citizens of Grand Haven endangered by the large crowds coming in from outside the city.”
May 23 – GHHS seniors parade through town. With their end-of-year festivities, including graduation, on hold, Buccaneer seniors paraded through town Thursday night, many wearing their caps and gowns.
May 26 – Diocese of GR resumes public masses. After more than two months of closure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the parishes in the Diocese of Grand Rapids will be able to resume public masses as of May 29. Churches could allow for 25 percent seating capacity for masses, baptisms, weddings and funerals.
May 28 – Toppen sentenced to 20 years in prison. Grand Haven’s Cameron Toppen, 21, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for shaking his girlfriend’s baby to death in November 2018.
May 28 – Open for business. Local businesses opened their doors after being closed for more than two months. The opening came as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer slowly eased her stay-home orders for the state of Michigan.
May 30 – Businesses open at Depot. Local ice cream shops that had been displaced from Chinook Pier finally opened their doors at their new home on Friday, May 29, at the Depot. Dairy Creme owners Renee and Russell Roberts said they hoped to have opened May 1, but were delayed due to COVID-19.
June
June 2 – Fruitport Calvary Christian holds graduation. While many larger local schools postponed graduation, Fruitport Calvary Christian’s 14 graduating seniors gathered Friday night, May 29, to celebrate their graduation.
June 2 – Stat-home order lifted. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 10-week-long stay home order was lifted, allowing restaurants reopen to dine-in customers and easing limits on outdoor gathering while still keeping social distancing rules intact.
June 5 – Polston member of Return to Learn council. Grand Haven’s Kevin Polston, a former principal at Lakeshore Middle School and current superintendent of Godfrey-Lee Public Schools, was one of 25 people selected to Michigan’s COVID-19 Return to Learn advisory council.
June 9 – Local boy drowned at Holland State Park. Ian Isiah Rowe, a 6-year-old kindergartener at Grand Haven Christian School, drowned in Lake Michigan on Saturday, June 6.
June 9 – Chinook Pier buildings razed. Shop owners and community members gathered to watch the demolition of the former shops at Chinook Pier. The buildings were condemned due to mold.
June 11 – Outdoor seating rules relaxed. Spring Lake Village Council members, in an effort to help local businesses that had been closed for nearly two months due to COVID-19, by allowing for temporary signage and outdoor dining. Grand Haven made a similar decision, blocking off several roads, including a lane of Washington Avenue, to allow for more outdoor dining space.
June 13 – Silent protest held. Several hundred people gathered at Grand Haven’s Central Park for a silent protest for racial justice and equity in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
June 13 – Anti-police graffiti on bike path. Spring Lake area leaders and residents alike said they were disturbed by the anti-police graffiti pained on the North Bank bike path.
June 16 – Lining up for a haircut. Local barber shops and salons were buzzing with activity on their first day of service after being closed since mid-March due to COVID-19.
June 20 – WMC announces expansion. Western Michigan Christian High School added classrooms and athletic fields to its campus at 455 E. Ellis Road in Norton Shores.
June 23 – Happy campers. The campground at Grand Haven State Park opened on Monday, June 22. The day lot was also supposed to open, but that opening was delayed.
June 24 – Michigan Supreme Court rules on SLT short-term rental rules. A long-running legal battle contesting Spring Lake Township short-term rental restrictions made its way to the Michigan Supreme Court, which upend a state Court of Appeals decision supporting the township’s limitations on short-term rentals.
June 27 – GHHS holds graduation. The Buccaneers’ seniors graduated during a drive-in ceremony at the high school; only parents were allowed to attend the event, which was broadcast on several large screens throughout the parking lot.
June 30 – Bystanders rescue teen in near-drowning. An 18-year-old Grand Rapids man was jumping off the pier when he panicked and began to struggle in the water. A female bystander jumped in the water and pulled the man onto the pier. State park rangers were first on the scene and found the teen conscious and alert.
