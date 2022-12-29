July 4 — Tri-Cities celebrates Independence Day
After several years of muted celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, America – and the Tri-Cities – celebrated the Fourth of July in 2022, with parades, fireworks and more.
July 5 – Local yo-yoer excels at nationals
Grand Haven teen Gavin Hubner showed off his skills at the National Yo-Yo Contest in Mesa, Arizona, where he placed fourth. “Being the fourth best hasn’t really sunk in yet,” Hubner said after the competition.
July 5 – Former Laker wins Michigan Am
Spring Lake High School graduate Nick Kreuger was crowned champion of the 111th Michigan Amateur Championship golf tournament, held at Hawk Hollow in Bath. The 21-year-old Kreuger won the title after a 19-hole battle with 21-year-old Patrick Deardorff of Clarkston.
July 6 – Unruly crowd closes GH State Park
A large and unruly Fourth of July crowd forced the closure of Grand Haven State Park beach as well as the south pier. Sgt. Jeff Rabbers of the Department of Natural Resources said he felt the safety of beachgoers, campers and his officers was in question. A fight broke out, and several individuals attempted to flip over a ORV.
July 9 – Still falling for you
A local couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in a unique way, as they jumped out of an airplane wearing a tuxedo and wedding dress. They floated gently back to the ground beneath parachutes, landing at the Grand Haven Memorial Airpark.
July 12 – Johnston Boiler building burns
The historic Johnston Boiler building in Ferrysburg caught fire, and soon after, explosions rocked the area. No firefighters or employees were hurt in the fire, which burned for a few hours before being extinguished by multiple departments.
July 12 – Swim, run, bike
The Grand Haven Triathlon and Duathlon returned to the shores of Lake Michigan for the annual Grand Haven Triathlon. The race is considered one of the state’s more grueling events, but also a favorite of participants.
July 13 – West Olive man jailed, suspected of killing wife
A 45-year-old West Olive man was arrested after a woman was found dead at the scene of apparent knife wounds. Police said there were three children present at the time, ages 10, 10 and 7. The man, later identified as Matthew Hallacy, 45, was arraigned on murder charges related to the death of his wife.
July 15 – Two drowned in local waters
A 16-year-old Norton Shores boy drowned at North Beach Park in Ferrysburg after being swept away from the shore in a rip current. A short while later, a 74-year-old Coopersville man drowned in the Grand River near Grand Isle Marina after it’s believed he fell off his personal boat. A day earlier, an Ohio man drowned in Lake Michigan at a South Haven beach.
July 16 – GOP candidates skip forum
Several Republican candidates skipped a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters in Grand Haven. The League invited candidates running in the Aug. 2 primary. Mick Bricker, running for the 88th state House district, skipped the forum due to a prior obligation. Also missing the forum were Thomas Elhart and Jenni Shepherd-Kelley, along with Roger Belknap – all candidates for County Commissioner seats.
July 19 – Powerboats rock the coast
The annual West Michigan Offshore Rock the Coast powerboat rally returned to the waters around the Tri-Cities. The event featured an in-water boat show where people could get an up-close look at the boats, as well as a parade of boats down the Grand River out to Lake Michigan. The event raises money for local nonprofits, including Child Cancer Warriors and Shields of Hope.
July 21 – State Parks add 2nd red flag
The Michigan State Parks announced a new addition to its flag system – a double red flag, which signals that all access to the water is closed. Previously, the single red flag signaled high hazard, but did not prohibit swimmers from entering the water. During a water closure, the park remains open to other activities. “It was evident that there needed to be a visual indicator that access was closed,” said Grand Haven State Park Supervisor Andy LundBerg.
July 26 – Michigan football passes on day at GH beach
The University of Michigan’s football team had asked Grand Haven leaders for permission to utilize a portion of City Beach for a stop on its statewide tour. City Council gave permission for use of the beach, but wasn’t able to provide exclusive access or security. Instead, the Wolverines spent the day at Pere Marquette Beach, where they ate at The Deck. “Grand Haven is just a little harder logistically for us to move into,” said Michigan director of athletic media relations David Ablauf. “We would have had to put our busses offsite, and having all those movements between here and Muskegon just didn’t make much sense to us.”
July 29 – Coast Guard Festival kicks off
The annual Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival began with Coast Guard Station Grand Haven members putting up the “Coast Guard City USA” letters on Dewey Hill. This year’s festival was intentionally smaller than in previous years, focusing on local Coast Guard operations rather than bringing in national dignitaries. The carnival and parade were also slightly smaller than in previous years, with the carnival once again moved off Washington Avenue to alleviate congestion there.
Aug. 2 – Loutit Library directors steps down
The new leadership at Loutit District Library didn’t last long. Executive Director Sara Derdowski and Library Director Amy Bailey, who took over a joint leadership roll earlier in the year after longtime director John Martin retired, both submitted letters of resignation.
Aug. 2 – Near-record numbers for Coast Guard run
The Coast Guard City USA run drew 1,912 runners across the 5K, 10K and 1-mile fun run events. “I think people are just happy to be back out,” said race director Kelly Hardcourt of the Tri-Cities Family YMCA. “It’s a tradition for so many families.”
Aug. 4 – Ottawa Impact wins big in primary
Ottawa Impact candidates were the big winners in the August primary election, with nine of their 11 candidates winning their races for County Commissioner. In Grand Haven, incumbent Roger Bergman held off challenger Jenni Shepherd-Kelley to retain his seat. In the race for the 88th state House seat, Republican Greg VanWoerkom and Democrat Christina Baker advanced to the November General Election.
Aug. 4 – Local teens participate in bass nationals
Grand Haven teens Carson Tithof and Maverick Hardebeck had the chance to compete in the Bassmaster Junior National Championships, held on the Carol County Recreational Lake in Huntingdon, Tennessee. They local duo finished 40th out of 65 teams.
Aug. 5 – BLP violates city charter?
The Board of Light & Power’s board of directors voted to retain Varnum law firm as its attorney during a special meeting. Earlier in the year, Grand Haven’s City Council told the BLP that it could no longer use its own law firm and would instead have to use the city’s attorney, Ron Bultje. Bultje said hiring its own attorney “is not an authority given to the Board of Light & Power.” The decision comes a few days before a joint meeting between Grand Haven and BLP leaders, during which they plan to discuss the cleanup of Harbor Island.
Aug. 9 – Man drowns at GH State Park
A weekend that celebrated the end of the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival turned tragic as a 21-year-old Grand Rapids-area man drowned in Lake Michigan off Grand Haven State Park. Emergency crews were called to the park after the man was sept beyond the swim buoys by a rip current. At the time, a red flag was flying, signaling “extremely hazardous conditions.”
Aug. 17 – Audit reveals details on Wheeler embezzlement
Grand Haven Area Public Schools received the long-awaited results of a forensic audit, which came in the wake of former Assistant Superintendent Brian Wheeler’s embezzlement from the district. The report did not reveal any evidence that Wheeler was colluding with another district employee, or that anyone on the Board of Education or district staff was aware of the embezzlement.
Aug. 17 – City says no to BLP’s request for legal counsel
Grand Haven’s City Council voted against approving Varnum as special counsel for the Board of Light & Power. Councilmember Mike Fritz said the city used to approve special counsel for the BLP. “Then they started using it for other purposes than what we had designated it for.”
Aug. 20 – GHAPS board member steps down
Barbara Pietrangelo resigned from the Grand Haven Area Public Schools’ Board of Education. She did not elaborate to the Tribune the reason for her departure. “We thank her for her service” said Board President Carl Treutler.
Aug. 21 – County health officer announces retirement
Just weeks after the primary election which saw nine Ottawa Impact candidates claim Ottawa County Commissioner seats, the county’s head health officer, Lisa Stefanovsky, announced she was planning to retire. Part of Ottawa Impact’s campaign platform was fighting against COVID-19 orders from the health department.
Aug. 25 – Musical Fountain celebrates 60 years
The Grand Haven Musical Fountain committee, put together quite a celebration for the fountain’s 60th birthday. A special show was created by Terry Stevens, and tribute to the fountain’s creators, including Dr. William “Bill” Creason, were read during the show, which also featured new water technologies.
Sept. 1 – Rare bird spotted in Grand River
A limpkin isn’t a rare bird in many parts of the United States, especially in Florida. But when a young boy and his father spotted one while canoeing on the Grand River, they knew they were seeing something special. This was the first time a limpkin had ever been spotted in Michigan. Birders from across the state flocked to the Grand River in hopes of catching a glimpse of the bird, which hung around for a few days before taking flight.
Sept. 7 – Lakers’ Stahl commits to Louisville
Spring Lake High School sophomore Zane Stahl, rated as one of the top high school baseball players in the state, made a verbal commitment to the University of Louisville. Stahl earned a scholarship offer from Louisville following an impressive summer showing at a Perfect Game showcase, where his fastball clocked in the high 80s caught the attention of several scouts.
Sept. 9 – Abbott fills opening on village council
Dan Abbott was selected to fill an open seat on the Spring Lake Village Council. He fills the position vacated when Michelle Hanks, co-owner of Seven Steps Up, stepped down.
Sept. 9 – Friends, family fondly remember GHT man
James “Jimmy” McKinnon was found dead after being missing for eight days. His family and friends shared stories about Jimmy, highlighting his outgoing personality, his love for others, and his passion for fishing.
Sept. 10 – Dr. Dave Seibold dies
Dr. Dave Seibold, who was instrumental in preserving and chronicling the history of the Tri-Cities, died at the age of 95. He was the local Chamber of Commerce’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient in 2015. The longtime area dentist was instrumental in founding the Tri-Cities Family YMCA and teaching swimming to generations of youngsters.
Sept. 10 – 6 join SL athletic HOF
Six members were inducted into the Spring Lake High School athletic hall of fame – Bob DeCan, Gary Adams, Sarah Jane Bulthuis, Cavin Morhardt, Curtis Holt and Al Batts. “It’s a real honor to be considered for this hall of fame, as it should be. There are so many people we still have in mind,” said board president David Trimble.
Sept. 14 – Kieft steps down from BLP board
Larry Kieft, who had served on the Board of Light & Power’s Board of Directors since 2005, and was the current board chairperson, stepped down, citing medical concerns and hearing difficulties. Mike Westbrook was chosen as the new board chairperson.
Sept 15 – Salvation Army celebrates 100 years
The Salvation Army celebrated 100 years in Grand Haven with a weekend full of events. According to the Grand Haven Daily Tribune, the Salvation Army established a Grand Haven location on July 14, 1922. The 100th birthday celebration included concerts, and open house and more.
Sept. 17 – Boyd joins GHAPS board of education
Kristal Boyd was appointed to fill the open spot on Grand Haven Area Public Schools’ Board of Education. Boyd filled the spot vacated when Barbara Pietrangelo resigned.
Sept. 20 – SL expands social district
The Village of Spring Lake expanded its social district to include Tanglefoot Park and Barber School. The social district allows people to buy alcoholic beverages at participating bars and restaurants, and drink those beverages while walking around the social district.
Sept. 20 – BLP baffled by latest bill
The Board of Light & Power was billed nearly $30,000 by the city of Grand Haven for legal services from the Dickinson-Wright law firm for legal services – something BLP General Manager Dave waters said they never received.
Sept. 21 – NOCHS to join Trinity Health Michigan
Leaders from the North Ottawa Community Health System signed an agreement to become a full member of Trinity Health Michigan. NOCHS becomes the ninth hospital in the Trinity Health Michigan system and is known known as Trinity Health Grand Haven. Trinity Health Michigan CEO Rob Casalou called it an “exciting day for Grand Haven and the Lakeshore because it signifies the start of a new era of access to great local care well into the future.”
Sept. 24 – Fruitport announces HOF class
The Fruitport Community Schools’ Hall of Fame inculcated its 2022 class, which included Betty Kinney, Brandi (Fialek) Michelli, James Munger, Ken Erny, Mindy Erny Acre, and Rex Malarik.
Sept. 27 – ‘Voice of the Buccaneers’ dies
Jack VanSchelven, known affectionately as the “Voice of the Buccaneers,” died at 87. VanSchelven called Grand Haven football and basketball games on 92.1 WGHN-FM for 43 years. Starting in 1969, he called more than 400 Grand Haven football games. He was inducted into the Grand Haven High School Hall of Fame in 2019.
