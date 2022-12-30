Oct. 1 — Man dies in Beacon Boulevard crash
A man suffered an “unknown medical condition,” according to police, and died in the resulting car crash on Beacon Boulevard near Franklin Avenue. First responders found a 67-year-old man suffering from a medical emergency; efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful.
Oct. 5 — Latsch named city manager
Ashley Latsch was named interim city manager in Grand Haven after Pat McGinnis left to take the city manager job in Portage. After an extensive interview process, Latsch, who worked as McGinnis’ assistant, was named McGinnis’ official replacement.
Oct. 5 – Tri-Cities residents deal with aftermath of Ian
Hurricane Ian devastated parts of Florida, and the effects were felt here in the Tri-Cities. Many area residents owned properties that were ravaged in the storm, and traveled south to deal with the damage.
Oct. 7 – Petition filed to recall GH mayor
Grand Haven’s Jim DeVries filed a recall petition against the city’s mayor, Catherine McNally. Following the petition, DeVries has 180 days to collect 1,400 signatures needed to get the recall placed on a ballot. McNally is one year into her two-year term, which expires in November 2023.
Oct. 11 — Schaner appointed city clerk, treasurer
The City of Ferrysburg appointed Amber Schaner as its new clerk and treasurer. “Being from a small town myself, it’s nice to have that personal touch and get to know everybody you’re working with,” Schaner said.
Oct. 11 — Huge win for Trojans’ football
Fruitport football pulled off a stunning win, beating No. 1-ranked Grand Rapids West Catholic, 28-20. West Catholic was undefeated coming into the game, and won their next seven games after the Fruitport contest, claiming the Division 6 state championship. Fruitport finished its season 8-3, beating Ludington in the opening round of the state playoffs before falling to Whitehall in the district finals.
Oct. 14 – Community Center gets new name
As part of a rebranding effort, the Grand Haven Community Center was renamed as Central Park Place. The rebranding began a year ago, working to come up with new uses for the community gathering spot on Columbus Street.
Oct. 14 – Discrimination complaint against BLP board
Elizabeth Pell filmed a discrimination complaint with Grand Haven’s Human Relations Commission, regarding conduct toward Board of Light & Power board member Andrea Hendricks. “My complaint is to the board of the BLP and its administrative staff for discrimination of one of its directors,” Pell said. “They are using intimidation, ridicule and mockery, which interferes with workplace performance.”
Oct. 15 – BLP crews aid with Ian cleanup
Three crew members from the Grand Haven Board of Light & Power spent time in Winter Park, Florida, where they helped local crews restore power in the wake of Hurricane Ivan. “I have been on storm work in the state but never out of state. Very cool experience,” said team member Connor Chmelik.
Oct. 19 – SL removes book from library shelves
After a heated meeting, the Spring Lake Public Schools’ board of education voted 4-3 to remove a book from the shelves of the high school library. The book, “Gender Queer,” is an award-winning graphic novel dealing with LGBTQ+ themes. Critics said it’s not the theme of the book that’s troubling, but instead, pornographic images that appear on the pages of the book. The meeting was then called to an abrupt end after parents ignored time limits during the public comment period.
Oct. 20 — Heartwarming welcome home
Gunnery Sgt. Connor McGregor returned from an overseas deployment to surprise his two children, Gunner and Sayler, at Robinson Elementary School. Connor had been stationed in Australia for seven months before coming home to surprise his children.
Oct. 22 – School board member receives ‘sick’ email
Curt Theune, a member of the Spring Lake Public Schools’ Board of Education, was involved in a controversial decision to remove a book from the school’s library. A few days later, he received a “sick” email, which he took as a threat and reported to police.
Oct. 27 – Peters offered library director’s job
The Loutit District Library hiring committee offered its executive director position to Ellen Peters, one of three candidates interviewed for the spot. Peters currently serves as the director of the Fowlerville District Library. “I’m very, very excited and I’m thrilled to work with both the staff and the board there,” Peters said. “I was impressed by everyone and the library is amazing and beautiful.”
Oct. 27 – Leo Rosencrants dies at 69
Leo Rosencrants, a longtime teacher and coach at Spring Lake, died at the age of 69. Rosencrants spent 37 years coaching high school football and was inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2011.
Nov. 1 – Horse farm burns in Robinson Twp.
Fortunately, no people, or horses, were hurt when a horse barn at the Last Stop Farm caught fire and burned to the ground. The owner said the barn “went up like a matchstick.”
Nov. 8 – Warriors claim soccer title
Western Michigan Christian's varsity boys soccer team scored a 1-0 victory over Ann Arbor Greenhills to claim a Division 4 state championship. Matthew Bradford-Royle’s goal with 14:26 remaining in the game provided the Warriors all the scoring they needed to win the state title.
Nov. 9 – Krueger named Michigan Golfer of the Year
Spring Lake’s Nick Krueger was named the Golf Association of Michigan’s Player of the Year for 2022. Krueger won the Michigan Amateur Championship. The 21-year-old former Laker is a junior at Grand Valley State University.
Nov. 10 – Incumbents hold off challengers on GHAPS board
Three incumbents — Nichol Stack, Carl Treutler and Marc Eickholt — held off a strong push from a trio of candidates endorsed by the Ottawa Impact political action committee to retain their seats on Grand Haven’s Board of Education. The board members came under fire in the past year due to decisions regarding masks in schools and several other topics.
Nov. 10 – VanWoerkom elected to represent new 88th District
Republican Greg VanWoerkom, who previously was a state House representative in the 91st District, was elected to represent the new 88th District, which includes Norton Shores, Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg and Robinson Township. He edged out Democrat Christine Baker, a member of Grand Haven’s Board of Education, by about 7,000 votes.
Nov. 10 – One newcomer joins SLPS board
Courtney Holmes was voted onto the Spring Lake schools’ Board of Education, joining incumbents Curt Theune and Jennifer Nicles. Three other newcomers, and incumbent Kathy Breen, came up short in the closely contested election.
Nov. 10 – More election results
Roger Bergman was re-elected to the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners; Roger Victory easily defeated Kim Nagy in the race for the state Senate 31st District; and three incumbents were re-elected to the Fruitport Community Schools’ board. Paul Kraus was chosen to fill Ottawa County’s new family law judge seat, while the NORA millage was voted down for the second consecutive election cycle.
Nov. 11 – GHAPS to seek bond proposal for new middle school
Grand Haven Area Public Schools announced it will seek a bond proposal in the coming year to build a new middle school, which would replace the aging Lakeshore Middle School. The district also hopes to build new athletic facilities, which would put the district on par with many other schools in the O-K Red Conference.
Nov. 17 – Waste-hauler debate rages on
Earlier in 2022, Spring Lake Township chose to go to a single waste hauler provider. Spring Lake is considering the same move, but the proposal has residents up in arms. At various public meetings, Village residents have spoken out adamantly about eliminating competition.
Nov. 19 – City of GH squabbles with local radio station
92.1 WGHN-FM owner Will Tieman took to the airwaves to air out his grievances against city of Grand Haven officials after the station was kicked off a city-owned tower. A day later, city officials responded, saying that WGHN-FM had violated several tenants of its lease agreement and owed the city more than $80,000 in past utilities payments.
Nov. 19 – Kenzie’s Be Cafe opens
Kenzie’s Be Cafe opened in the former Crescent Theater on Washington Avenue. The cafe is unique in that it employees people with special needs.
Dec. 2 – Sims site ranked as one of nation’s worst
Environmental law firm Earthjustice has ranked the former JB Sims Generation Station site on Harbor Island as one of the worst coal ash sites in the nation. The site ranks 23rd. Board of Light & Power General Manager Dave Walters said the report does not consider the volume of the waste in its ranking, only the level of contamination.
Dec. 6 – Local K9 officer to retire
Max, a 9-year-old Dutch shepherd, spent his entire life working with Grand Haven Department of Public Safety. Max will retire at the end of 2022, and will live with handler Mike Williams and his family. Max is a dual-purpose law enforcement dog, trained in both tracking and narcotics.
Dec. 10 – Santa House dedicated to longtime supporter
The 2022 Grand Haven Santa’s House was dedicated to Sandy Katt, who “poured her heart” into the local Santa House for many years. Katt died in September.
Dec. 13 – Bucs’ Norder excels at national meet
Grand Haven High School junior Seth Norder had an outstanding showing at the Champs Sports Cross Country National Finals in San Diego, placing 16th in the high school division with a time of 15 minutes, 27.5 seconds.
Dec. 14 – Flahive remembered 28 years later
A ceremony was held to remember Scott Flahive 28 years after Flahive, a Grand Haven public safety officer, was killed in the line of duty following a jail break in downtown Grand Haven.
Dec. 17 – HRC report reveals ‘highly concerning behavior’
Grand Haven’s Human Relations Commission said it was “too difficult to prove sexism occurred” toward Andrea Hendrick by Board of Light & Power officials. However, the report did note “a pattern of highly concerning behaviors not only by members of the Board of Directors but also by the administrative staff.”
Dec. 20 – Midge Verplank dies
Local philanthropist L.J. ‘Midge’ Verplank, who co-founded Shape Corp. and several other local businesses, and was the former CEO of Verplank Dock Co. and Verplank Trucking, died at the age of 91. “His generosity to the Tri-Cities community was massive,” said his daughter, Melissa.
Dec. 23 – Dog found after crash
A dog went missing following a car crash on Mercury Drive in Grand Haven Township. The dog, a 2-year-old Belgian malinois, had recently been adopted. After the crash, the dog fled and was missing for a day before being found by its owner.
Dec. 30 – Shoal limits local shipping
A blizzard that hit West Michigan created a shoal near the pier heads that is prohibiting freighters from entering port. The freighter Wilfred Sykes discovered the shoal when it attempted to visit Grand Haven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.