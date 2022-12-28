April 1 – Local businesses rally for Ukraine
Several local businesses shared a portion of their profits with Ukraine relief efforts. Patricia’s Chocolate created a nine-piece “Ukraine box” that displayed the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag, while Marushka created special designs featuring sunflowers, which represent peace.
April 6 – Coast Guard to welcome 1st woman commandant
President Joe Biden nominated Adm. Linda L. Fagan to serve as the 27th commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; upon confirmation, she became the first woman to serve as commandant of the Coast Guard. A group of Tri-Cities dignitaries traveled to Washington D.C. in June to witness Fagan’s change of command ceremony.
April 12 – Fish of a lifetime
Four Grand Haven High School students landed the fish of a lifetime during a spring break trip to Sanibel Island, Florida. Matt Zelenka, Aidan Pike, Dom Jerovsek and Lance Kamminga hooked into, and eventually beached, a Goliath grouper measuring more than 6 feet long and weighing several hundred pounds.
April 13 – Diesel Plant plans put on hold
Plans to develop the out-of-use diesel plant on Harbor Avenue were put on hold by Grand Haven’s City Council, much to the chagrin of the development team from CL/Lakewood. Because two council members were absent, City Council was unable to vote on the presentation from the development team. City Council had previously accepted the proposal of CL/Lakewood to move forward on plans to develop the property, but with two new council members coming on board following the 2021 election, City Council pushed back that decision, instead deciding to get the property reappraised.
April 14 – Ground broken on Schmidt Heritage Park
A groundbreaking ceremony took place at Schmidt Heritage Park in Grand Haven Township. The 74-acre park was donated by Jim Schmidt in 2019, and will feature soccer, baseball and softball fields, as well as pickle ball courts. Phase 1 of construction is expected to be completed by June 2023.
April 14 – Robotics teams qualify for state meet
Robotics teams from Grand Haven and Fruitport high schools earned berths at the upcoming F.I.R.S.T. Michigan State Championship. The Buc’n’Gears placed second at a qualifying event, while the Techno Trojans placed 15th out of 33 teams.
April 21 – Roving RVers clean up GH State Park
Volunteers from across the United States converged on Grand Haven State Park to help with early-season cleanup. The group belongs to A Year to Volunteer, a nonprofit organization that has caught on within the RV community. They travel to various state parks and other spots that need volunteer work, and spend two weeks working on projects.
April 22 – Coast Guard hosts Boat College
United States Coast Guard officers received training on how to handle boats, including navigation, handling lines, working radios and many other tasks. The Boat College was done using the Coast Guard’s 29-foot rapid response boats in the Grand River. There are 87 tasks that trainees must complete and be signed off on prior to the upcoming boating season.
April 22 – Robotics teams end season at state meet
Grand Haven’s Buc’n’Gears robotics team was part of an alliance that reached the semifinals and placed 15th out of 40 teams at the robotics state meet. Fruitport’s Techo Trojans placed 25th at the event.
April 23 – BLP concerned with EGLE enforcement notice
Board of Light & Power General Manager Dave Walters expressed concern about an enforcement notice received from the state’s environmental office. Walters said he was concerned because “it is my name on it,” even though the BLP had previously handed off the responsibility of cleaning up Harbor Island to the city of Grand Haven. The enforcement notice concerned several alleged violations found on the Harbor Island site.
April 27 – GH approves sale of diesel plant
Grand Haven’s City Council voted unanimously to approve a $1 million buy-sell agreement with developers CL/Lakewood for the former diesel plant on Harbor Drive. Plans for the space include a restaurant and event center, and the possibility of condos being built at a later date.
April 27 – Playing for Coach Prout
The Grand Haven varsity girls soccer team honored coach Dave Prout during their annual Bucs Pride purple game. Prout, a fixture in the Lakeshore soccer community for many years and a longtime assistant coaching in the Bucs’ girls program, lost his battle to cancer in December 2021. “I love playing for Dave and I think that’s awesome we get an opportunity to play these games,” said GHHS senior Lindsey Duthler.
April 28 – Pair of no-hitters for GH pitchers
Grand Haven softball pitchers teamed up for back-to-back no-hitters against rival West Ottawa. Hannah Bowen struck out four batters in three innings, needing just 31 pitches to get the win in a 25-0 win in the second game. In the opening game, Hannah Aldred also tossed a no-hitter.
April 30 – Local band opens for Bon Jovi
A local rock band, The American Hotel System, was chosen from several thousand applicants to open for rock legend Bon Jovi during a show at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Grand Haven High School graduate C.T. McAllister is one of the band members. He called the experience “surreal.”
May 3 – Bucs’ Science Olympiad claim state title
Grand Haven High School’s Science Olympiad team claimed its 18th state championship. After missing out on a podium finish last year, GHHS roared back in 2022, earning a spot at the national tournament, hosted by Cal Tech in May. Grand Haven received medals in 19 of the 23 events at the state meet, hosted by Michigan State University.
May 4 – GH woman celebrates 92nd birthday on ‘Today Show’
Grand Haven’s Arlene Yoas has been a fan of the “Today Show” since its first episode in 1952. On her 92nd birthday, she visited New York City with her daughter, Robin Peters. They visited the set of the show, and were approached by producers. She was interviewed live by host Savannah Guthrie.
May 4 – Rabideau to be inducted into coaching HOF
Jerry Rabideau, who guided Spring Lake’s varsity football team to the state finals in 2001, was announced as one of 14 coaches to be inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2022. He joins former Lakers’ coach Leo Rosencrants, who was inducted in the Hall of Fame in 2011. Rabideau posted a 104-64 record in his time coaching the Lakers.
May 11 — Washington Ave. to become ‘social zone’
Grand Haven’s City Council voted to completely close the first block of Washington Avenue, between Harbor Drive and First Street, to traffic. Instead, the block will become a ‘social zone’ with outdoor seating available for restaurants along the stretch. The city did something similar in the 1950s. The social zone is in effect from Memorial Day weekend through September.
May 12 – McGinnis selected for Portage city manager
Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis was unanimously selected by the Portage City Council to become that municipality’s next city manager. McGinnis had served as city manager in Grand Haven for more than 18 years.
May 14 – Armey named principal at SLHS
Ben Armey, who had served as the assistant and interim principal at Spring Lake High School, was approved as the new principal at the school. Armey took over as interim principal in the wake of Mike Gilchrist’s resignation following an investigation into tampering with grades. Spring Lake Superintendent Dennis Furton said Armey “checked nearly every box” during his interview.
May 17 – Cobb inspires SLHS classmates at graduation
Spencer Cobb, seven months removed from a diving accident that left him wheelchair-bound, walked across the stage at Spring Lake High School’s graduation. Thunderous applause erupted throughout the school’s gymnasium as Cobb accepted his diploma. He had been told in January that he’d likely never walk again. This is the most special moment I’ve ever experienced in my whole life,” said his sister, Isabelle.
May 18 – Popeyes restaurant coming to GH
A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is coming to Grand Haven. The restaurant, which specializes in Cajun fried chicken, is taking over at 320 N. Beacon Blvd., at the location previously occupied by Wendy’s.
May 20 – GH’s 'Science O' places 14th at nationals
Grand Haven High School’s Science Olympiad team had to wait four days to find out the results from their performance at the virtual national championship. Once the results were tabulated, the Buccaneers placed 14th. Jagger Schaendorf and Joseph Mazor teamed up to take first place in Bridge Building. The Bucs had seven other top-10 finishes at the event.
May 21 – GHHS Class of 2022 graduates
Grand Haven High School’s Class of 2022 was credited for its resiliency during their graduation ceremony. Nearly 400 students received diplomas at Buccaneer Stadium, where class president Alison Doerr encouraged her classmates to “believe in yourself and your dreams.”
May 24 – Kite Festival returns to GH beach
The Kite Festival at Grand Haven returned to Grand Haven State Park after a two-year hiatus. “It’s great to be back flying,” said Gary Maynard, captain of the Detroit Windjammers, one of several kite teams to participate in the festival.
May 27 — Central High seniors graduate
Grand Haven’s Central High School and Cyber-School seniors celebrated their graduation. The ceremony was supposed to take place outdoors at Lakeshore Middle School, but was moved indoors due to rain — just one more obstacle for the students to overcome, on the heels of the remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “This road hasn’t been easy for any of you,” Superintendent Scott Grimes said.
May 27 – Old Fashioned Days returns
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Old Fashioned Days celebration returned to Fruitport. The week-long festival that wraps up on Labor Day featured live music, a carnival, a petting zoo, a parade, and much more.
June 1 – County’s Republican Party in flux
The Republican Party in Ottawa County has gone through some major changes over the past year. Rest DeBoer, chairperson of the county’s GOP, stepped down in late May; speculation is that she resigned due to pressure from the Ottawa Impact political action committee. Ottawa Impact is “committed to defending the constitutionally protected rights of parents to make health and education decisions for their own children.”
June 1 – Drawbridge malfunctions over Memorial Day weekend
The U.S. 31 drawbridge over the Grand River has been the main focus of a multi-year, multi-bridge reconstruction process. Over the Memorial Day weekend, the drawbridge twice failed to close after opening to allow boats to pass through, each time leading to significant traffic backups.
June 2 – BLP denies Harbor Island cleanup funds
The back-and-forth between the City of Grand Haven and the Board of Light & Power continued when the public utility refused to approve funds sharing in the cost of cleaning up Harbor Island. Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis and Public Works Director Derek Gajdos were at the meeting, requesting help from the BLP in sharing some of the $1.45 million cleanup costs. At a prior meeting, BLP General Manager Dave Walters said there is no money set aside to contribute to the shared costs.
June 7 – Fruitport Class of 2022 graduates
Fruitport High School celebrated its Class of 2022 with a graduation ceremony at Mercy Health Arena in Muskegon. Principal Lauren Chesney told the graduates their high school career may have resembled the Shivering Timbers ride at Michigan’s Adventure. “The attendant puts on your seatbelt as tight as it will go and slams down the overhead mechanism until lit locks. There was no going back.”
June 7 – Lakers’ Hill claims pair of state titles
Spring Lake’s Ian Hill won an individual state championship in the 1,600-meter run at the Division 2 state track and field meet. He also joined teammates Carter Phillips, Jaxson Tober and Tanner Guczwa to win the 4x400 relay. Their efforts helped the Lakers place sixth at the meet. Grand Haven’s boys track and field team placed seventh at the Division 1 meet, thanks to a second-place finish in the 1,600 run by Seth Norder and a pair of runner-up finishes in the discus and shot put by Ashton Lepo.
June 7 – WMC girls win track state crown
Western Michigan Christian’s girls track and field team took home a Division 4 state championship, led by Abby VanderKooi. The senior won the 3,200-meter run and placed second in the 1,600.
June 9 – Local churches separate from RCA
Two local churches have left the Reformed Church in American (RCA) denomination. Hope Church in Grand Haven Township and First Reformed Church in the city of Grand Haven both left the denomination. “We’re not leaving with any animosity oranger, but it’s fair to say we’re frustrated and disappointed in how things ended,” said Pastor John Kenny of First Reformed Church.
June 9 — Local rowers compete at state meet
Rowing teams from Grand Haven and Spring Lake high schools competed at the state rowing championships at Kensington Park in Milford. Grand Haven, with six rowers and a coxswain, finished 14th out of 26 teams. They were led by a strong performance by Grace Worthington. Spring Lake tied for 23rd place.
June 11 — Ribbon cut on new Tanglefoot Park
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to commemorate the new Tanglefoot Park in Spring Lake. The former RV park was transformed into a multi-use area including an enclosed pavilion, a splash pad, kayak launch, outdoor fireplace and more.
June 11 – Fruitport calls for help to build playground
The Village of Fruitport fundraised $100,000 for playground equipment to replace the current playground at Pomona Park. That cost didn’t include money to build the playground, so the village asked for community volunteers to help build the park; people turned out in force, wrapping up the build on schedule.
June 11 — Lakers’ soccer falls in state quarterfinals
Spring Lake’s girls soccer team reached the Division 2 state quarterfinals, where they fell short against Forest Hills Central, 3-0. “I don’t really know what else we could have done, we tried as hard as we could and it just wasn’t there,” said senior Meah Bajt.
June 14 — Local teen drowns on Elk Lake
Recent Grand Haven High School graduate Sendy Grettenberger drowned on Elk Lake in northern Michigan. According to the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office, the 18-year-old Grettenberger was vacationing with his family when he went out in a rowboat ro read. For unknown reasons, the teen ended up in the water.
June 16 — Whitmer says no to Fruitport Township casino
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has denied a proposed $180 million casino that would have been built on the site of the former Great Lakes Downs racetrack. Whenever said she was unable to approve the project because the U.S. Department of Interior failed to provide “critical information.”
June 16 — Schrader promoted to fire chief
Shawn Schrader, who has worked for Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue for 22 years, was unanimously recommended to be named chief of the department. Schrader takes over for Brian Sipe, who resided the post earlier in the year.
June 17 — Rep. Lilly leaves state Legislature
State Rep. Jim Lilly announced he was leaving the Michigan Legislature to begin a new chapter as Vice President of government affairs for SpartanNash. Lilly had been a state representative since 2017; he was prohibited from running for re-election due to reaching the state’s term limits.
June 18 – GH mayor says council member not a city resident
Grand Haven Mayor Catherine McNally said City Councilwoman Karen Lowe should be removed from office due to not being a resident of the city of Grand Haven. Lowe owns property in the city as well as Grand Haven Township. McNally quoted water use records as proof that Lowe didn’t live at her Poplar Ridge address full-time. At a meeting a few days later, Lowe fired back at McNally, insisting she does live primary in the city. City attorney Ron Bultje added that he didn’t believe City Council would have the authority to remove Lowe from her position.
June 21 — SLYC celebrates 125 years
Spring Lake Yacht Club hosted a community open house and picnic to celebrate its 125th anniversary. The yacht club traces its history back to the late 1800s.
June 21 — Heritage Festival returns
The Spring Lake Heritage Festival returned to something closer to its former schedule after last year’s festival was greatly limited due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 festival featured the Wings on the Water cookout, car show, Kids Day and more.
June 22 — GH OK’s recreational marijuana sales
After several months of heated discussion, Grand Haven City Council approved a series of ordinances that clear the way for the sale of adult use cannabis within city limits. In front of a full house at Grand Haven City Hall, City Council finally voted to approve the measure.
June 23 — State Park beach closed
The beach at Grand Haven State Park was closed due to red flag conditions, which led to multiple water rescues. The first to place shortly before 7 p.m. when a 28-year-old Holland woman was struggling to get bak to shore and her 24-year-old husband swam out to help her. At the same time, a 35-year-old Comstock Park father required help after swimming out to assist his two children. They were saved by an off-duty grand Haven Department of Public Safety officer. A short while later, a 28-year-old Okemos woman was struggling in the water; officers assisted her husband in bringing her back to shore.
June 24 — Coopersville teen wins SL Invite
Lauren Davis, a junior-to-be at Coopersville High School, played her way to the top of a talented field to become the youngest winner in the 100-plus-year history of the Spring Lake Invitational Tournament. Davis defeated defending champion Natalie Sandal 1-up to win the championship.
June 28 – Queen’s Cup returns to Grand Haven
The Queen’s Cup sailing race ended in Grand Haven over the weekend. The race starts from the South Shore Yacht Club in Milwaukee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.