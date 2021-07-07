St. Marys Challenger

The St. Marys Challenger, built in 1906 and rebuilt for its present duty as a cement carrier during the 1966 season, is shown during a visit earlier this year. It was called the Southdown Challenger and the oldest operating vessel on the Great Lakes when it made a delivery to a Ferrysburg dock on July 3, 2001.

 Tribune file photo / Sam Hankinson

Our only visitor this past week was Port City Marine’s articulated tug/barge Caroline McKee/Commander.

The pair came into port Friday morning with a load of cement for the terminal in Ferrysburg and departed the next day.

