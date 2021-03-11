Wednesday, March 11, 2020, was a fairly typical day for the DeYoung family.
School for my wife, Michele, and kids Miriam, Owen, Harrison and Lucy.
Another day at the Tribune for me.
A 3 p.m. rehearsal for the Lakeshore Middle School play.
Basketball practice later that evening.
Run Harrison to the varsity basketball game, then dash over to The Gateway Church to watch Owen and his youth group band perform.
The coming weekend was going to be a busy one – Lansing for a fine arts competition for Owen’s band, then South Bend, Indiana, for Harrison’s basketball tournament.
A typical hectic week for our family of six.
Little did we know, life as we knew it was about to come to a sudden halt.
I remember that night, driving to Grand Haven High School to catch the final moments of the Bucs’ district tournament win, stamping their pass to the championship game. I talked to many other parents as I retrieved my son, and the talk quickly turned to the fact that a few Michigan colleges had halted in-person classes earlier that day due to the coronavirus, that mysterious bug that we had heard about afflicting other countries, other states, other communities – but not here in the Tri-Cities. Not yet.
Rumors began to swirl, some said, that our local schools might soon close due to the virus.
I got home, put the kids to bed, and told my wife about those conversations.
“Why? Because of that virus?” she asked incredulously.
I turned on the opening game of the Big Ten basketball tournament, and watched the drama unfold as Nebraska coach Fred Holberg became visibly sick on the bench (it turned out he had the flu, not COVID-19). Assistant coaches could be seen frantically splashing sanitizer on their hands as they watched him sweating profusely. It was frightening.
I switched to ESPN, and watched in disbelief as the NBA contest between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma Thunder was called off due to a Jazz player testing positive for COVID-19. A short time later, the NBA put out a note that the league had suspended its season “until further notice.”
All this had happened in the span of a few hours, and it left my wife and I looking at each other, stunned, confused and – let’s not kid ourselves – terrified.
What in the world was happening? Was this some bad dream, following the plot of a Stephen King novel?
The next morning, we gathered our kids and had a conversation with them about COVID-19. It’s a good thing we did, because later that day, their lives would be turned upside down as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered the closure of in-person schooling across Michigan. They were able to attend school Friday to gather their possessions, then would have to learn virtually for the next few weeks.
Little did they know they wouldn’t step foot in their schools again until the following fall.
Without a doubt, COVID-19 has disrupted our lives like nothing we’ve ever experienced – heck, like nothing we’ve ever imagined.
As we think back to the early days of the pandemic, we had way more questions than answers. Nobody really knew how the virus was transmitted. Did we need to wear masks? Gloves? Was it safe to bring our groceries inside without sanitizing them? Was there anything left to buy at the grocery store? What’s up with toilet paper? Why can’t we find yeast and flour anywhere? Do we need to start rationing food and water?
This will only last a few weeks, right? We’ll be back to normal by April, or at the latest by June, right?
Heck, will our lives ever be the same as they were before COVID-19?
It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since this global pandemic effectively halted life as we knew it. The virus that first began as a whisper in China has now led to 117 million infected, with 2.6 million deaths, and counting. More than 525,000 of the death toll are U.S. citizens – more Americans have died from COVID-19 than those who died in World War I and World War II combined.
In Ottawa County alone, there have been more than 22,000 cases of COVID-19. In other words, one in nearly 10 county residents have tested positive for the virus. While a vast majority of those people have recovered, we’ve lost 350 people in our county to COVID-19.
The effects the virus has had on our state and our community are immeasurable, whether you think about the economic effects of businesses closing or the social effect of people thrust into isolation.
As we hit the one-year anniversary of COVID-19, the Tribune has talked to dozens of people throughout our community to ask, “How has COVID-19 changed your life?” We’ve had conversations with students and teachers, doctors and police officers, business owners and politicians, and we’ll share their stories over the next few weeks.
If you’d like to share your COVID-19 story with us, send it our way via email to news@grandhaventribune.com. We’ll share them on our website at grandhaventribune.com.
