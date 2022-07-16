library board 1

Burton Brooks, left, speaks at the July meeting of the Loutit District Library Board of Trustees. David De Young, who stepped down as president, sits on the right.

A changing of the guard took place at the last Loutit District Library Board of Trustees meeting earlier this month.

David De Young stepped down from being president but stayed on the board as a trustee. He had been president for the past six years.

loutit district library

Grand Haven's Loutit District Library is located at 407 Columbus Ave. 

