loutit district library

Grand Haven's Loutit District Library is located at 407 Columbus Ave. 

The new leadership at Loutit District Library didn’t last long.

In the wake of longtime director John Martin’s retirement earlier this summer, Sara Derdowski was named executive director and Amy Bailey was named library director.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.