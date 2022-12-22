Due to the impending blizzard, Loutit District Library will be closing at 3 p.m. today.
The Grand Haven public library will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Hoping to cozy up with a book or movie on this snowy holiday weekend? Loutit's digital library is open 24/7 at loutitlibrary.org.
If you need assistance accessing materials, call the library at 616-850-6914.
