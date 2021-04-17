Grand Haven’s Loutit District Library is changing back to curbside service on Monday.
“Due to the rapidly increasing number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa County and surrounding Michigan communities, Loutit District Library is prioritizing the health and safety of our patrons and staff and will be temporarily transitioning to curbside service only, beginning Monday, April 19,” staff announced.
Library staff will be in the building and can be reached by phone at 616-850-6900, by email at loutit@loutitlibrary.org, through the chat feature on the library website loutitlibrary.org, or through social media during the following hours: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Officials said the tentative plan is to reopen for regular service on Monday, May 3. Library staff will continue to evaluate the situation.
Book returns remain open and the after hours pickup locker is available in the library garage for people not able to get to the library during curbside pickup hours. The digital library is always available.
For updates, patrons can check the library’s Facebook page, Instagram and website. Patrons are also notified by newsletter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.