The discussion about Councilmember’s Karen Lowe status on Grand Haven's City Council began early Monday night — prior council even approving their evening’s agenda.
City Council was expected to vote on whether or not Lowe would be allowed to remain on the council after accusations made by Mayor Cathrine McNalley last week regarding Lowe's residency.
McNally believes — based on water usage output data — that Lowe should be considered a resident of Grand Haven Township, where she also owns a home.
But City Attorney Ron Bultje said that he did not believe the council has the authority or would be equipped to vacate Lowe from her position. He said City Council would have to conduct a trial, requiring them to produce witnesses and supporting documentation.
The council voted to have an item put on the agenda by the mayor removed. The item would have allowed City Council to vote on Lowe’s status.
The mayor and Councilmember Mike Fritz pivoted the discussion, seeking to instead add an item that might allow for the council to at least discuss Lowe’s status as a resident of the city.
However, the remaining three members did not seem interested in continuing the discussion. McNally voted no on approving an amended agenda.
Lowe revealed during the meeting that she retained an attorney over the weekend so that she could continue focusing on her work with the city after finding out the mayor had accused her of committing federal crimes, including election fraud, voter fraud, perjury/false official statements and property tax fraud.
An expanded story to be published in a later edition of the Tribune.
