The state transportation agency’s $22.8 million project to rehabilitate six bridges in the Tri-Cities, including the drawbridge over the Grand River, began earlier this year and is expected to be completed by June 2023.
The current phase of construction on the ongoing Tri-Cities bridge project is focusing on rehabilitating the eastbound M-104 bridge deck.
The work is part of a multi-year project to improve six bridges at the U.S. 31/M-104 interchange in Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg, including the bridges over the Grand River and Spring Lake channel.
