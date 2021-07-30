The state transportation agency’s project to add a center turn lane from the east entrance of Krueger Street to 148th Avenue in Spring Lake Township began in June. The bike path on the south side of M-104 in that area is being funded by the township.
Crews work on a new driveway into a business on the north side of M-104 in Spring Lake Township on Tuesday.
Tribune photo / Becky Vargo
