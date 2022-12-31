In 2013, she hiked the Grand Canyon.
In 2016, she climbed Mount Kilimanjaro.
In 2020, she hiked the John Muir Trail in California, until a forest fire cut off her way out and she had to be rescued by helicopter.
Jean Reynolds-Provencal of Grand Haven has always been athletic, adventurous and engaged.
And since she was a child, she’s had trouble with her eyes; she was declared legally blind in 2011.
Earlier this year, she was honored by the Michigan Bureau of Services for Blind Persons (BSBP) for her work to regain her independence.
Reynolds-Provencal said she hopes her story will help spread the word about what’s available for the blind or vision impaired, and to inspire people to ask for help if they need it.
As a youngster in New Jersey, Reynolds-Provencal was diagnosed with pediatric uveitis, an inflammation of the inner parts of the eye that can cause blindness.
“At that time, in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, the compound they used to treat it was a very strong steroid,” she said. “I needed the steroid to calm down the inflammation, but it had some serious side effects.”
The most serious were glaucoma and cataracts.
She came to Michigan to attend Hope College in Holland, earning a teaching degree in special education. She went to work for the Grand Haven school district in 1979.
She said the glaucoma had gone uncontrolled for some time, so she lost quite a bit of vision in her left eye. She has pinhole vision there.
“I can see forms,” she said. “I had better vision in my right eye, but over the years I lost my cornea. I’ve had five cornea transplants.”
Her vision worsened. By 2011 she was legally blind. She was nearing the end of her teaching career.
“It wasn’t that I couldn’t do my job,” she said, “but it became so stress-producing that I decided to retire. I had an assistant who read things to me. I had software on my computer. The school worked very well with accommodating me. But I was done. I was just done. I figured that if I was going to lose my vision, I wanted to get out and do as much as I could.”
She retired from teaching in 2013.
She continued to travel. She continued to do volunteer work. But then in early 2021, one of the stitches from her cornea transplant – doctors leave stitches in as anchors – broke loose and punctured her eye, and her eye “went soft.” She lost the remaining vision she had in her right eye.
Now she has just that pinhole in her left eye. “I can see forms. I know you’re there, but I can’t see your face. Whenever I go out, and people say hello, I have to ask who they are.”
In January 2022 she began an eight-week course in independent living at the BSBP training center in Kalamazoo.
“I was very depressed when I went,” she said. “We all had different experiences and different levels of blindness, but we all felt the same loss and shared the same grief. Losing independence. Learning to ask for help. Learning how to accept help graciously.”
She attended classes for older people who want to remain independent. They included cane training, functional Braille, kitchen safety, computer skills, phone skills, even woodworking. She learned to believe she could continue doing many of the things she’d always been doing.
“It was the most amazing experience of my life,” she said.
Now Reynolds-Provencal hopes to inspire others who struggle with not only blindness but also other difficulties.
“Even with my blindness, I can still be a blessing to other people,” she said.
She continues to volunteer, most recently at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum in Grand Haven. She fosters dogs through the Boxer Haven Rescue. She continues to live an active life that included snowshoeing on the area’s Christmas snow.
“I didn’t want to use a cane for a long time,” she said, because it told the world she was blind. “But I’d bump into people. If I have my cane, people do know I’m blind and they’ll move out of the way. Most people are gracious. People want to help.”
She has used a service dog but prefers a cane.
“I like a cane because the cane is an extension of my arm. I can feel the terrain. If I have a guide dog, the dog feels all that. Not me.”
And she asks for help. At first it was from family and friends. Now, whenever she needs it, wherever she might be, from anyone.
“I learned that I had to love myself enough to ask for help. My disability does not define who I am. I’m much more than my blindness,” she said.
She acknowledged that it can be scary “to put yourself out there. But you meet so many different people. You make so many friends.”
Technology is invaluable. The iPhone has an “amazing array of help.” Software programs such as Guide Connect have a screen reader that “talks” to the user and helps read and write emails, texts, documents, etc. It can read not only typed words but also handwriting, including cursive writing.
There are audio descriptions on all movies now made.
Reynolds-Provencal has put bump dots on her keyboards, on microwave buttons, on the oven. She uses measuring cups and spoons with notches that tell what size the cup or spoon is. Separate measuring spoons for liquids have the bowl of the spoon at a right angle to the handle so instead of pouring, she just dips. She uses a liquid level indicator that chimes when liquid is close to filling a cup.
And then there’s the local bus service.
“Harbor Transit is the best thing this community has,” she said. “If people don’t realize what a gem it is, they’re missing something. It is a blessing. It allows me to keep my independence. They’re wonderful.”
There’s far-flung travel on Reynolds-Provencal’s itinerary for the fall. She’s planning to hike the Camino de Santiago in Spain, with her good friend Kathy Schipper from Spring Lake. It was Schipper who accompanied her on hikes at the Grand Canyon, Mount Kilimanjaro, and the Muir trail in California.
“She (Schipper) is a great friend,” Reynolds-Provencal said. “She was in front of me (in the Grand Canyon) and we went step by step. She’d say, ‘Put your foot here. Put your foot here. Put your foot here. …’” And that’s how we did the whole trip. From the North Rim down to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and back out the South Rim. It took us four days. I cried. I fell. I said I couldn’t do it.”
But she did.
“She (Schipper) would take pictures and later, if I’d hold it close enough, I could see some of it.”
There were eight other hikers and four guides with the duo at Kilimanjaro. One guide was just for Reynolds-Provencal. “He was in front,” she said. “I was right behind him. I could see his feet.”
Schipper was with her in California, too. Both were airlifted to safety from the forest fire.
Reynolds-Provencal has a mantra that speaks to her continued progress. “I have lost my eyesight but not my vision for life.”
