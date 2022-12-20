The time is now to travel and get any last-minute errands done. After Thursday night, travel will be very difficult.
Heavy snow, intense winds and a rush of arctic air are expected Thursday afternoon through Saturday night.
Here is a breakdown of the timing of this event:
Thursday afternoon: The event will begin as a wintry mix at around 4 p.m. This mix looks to switch completely to snow Thursday evening, intensifying overnight Thursday into Friday morning. As of now, accumulations could be from 4-8 inches by 8 a.m. Friday. This will cause quick deterioration of roadways and congested travel.
Friday: Friday is when things really get nasty. Heavy snow will fall and become intense in the afternoon hours. Not only will we have accumulating snowfall, but winds will ramp up significantly — 50-plus-mph wind gusts are likely, causing blizzard-like conditions.
Saturday: The system will begin to exit the region on Saturday, but that does not mean an end to the snowfall. Rounds of lake-effect snow are expected Saturday afternoon. Northwest lake-effect snow usually results in heavy accumulation in Ottawa, Kalamazoo, Allegan, Van Buren, Mason and Lake counties. While it's too early to determine how much more snow will accumulate, those areas should be prepared.
In addition to lake-effect snow, winds will still be ramped up Saturday, but slightly calmer than Friday. Regardless, blowing and drifting snow remains a concern. Plus, temperatures begin to tumble into the teens, which will feel like conditions are in the single digits, if not sub-zero, Saturday and Sunday.
All in all, this is a high-impact winter storm and the time to prepare is now. Travel will be extremely hazardous Friday and Saturday, and plans should be tailored accordingly.
Winter storm watch from the National Weather Service
A winter storm watch is in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. Saturday for portions of central, south-central, southwest and west-central Michigan, including Ottawa County.
What: Blizzard conditions are possible. Total snow accumulations of 8-17 inches are possible through Friday. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph and will cause significant blowing and drifting snow.
Additional heavy snow and high winds are expected into Saturday with storm total snowfall possibly reaching 2 feet along and west of U.S. 131 from Kalamazoo northward to Grand Rapids and up into Big Rapids.
Impacts: Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the commutes and holiday travel. Strong winds could cause tree damage leading to power outages. Sub-zero wind chills are expected Friday into Saturday.
Forecast: Snow will develop Thursday afternoon and evening. It will become heavy at times Thursday night. The risk for heavy snow will persist through Friday. The widespread snow will become more lake effect Friday night into Saturday, with the heaviest accumulating snow expected to shift closer to the lakeshore.
The strongest winds are expected Friday into Friday evening. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour are expected. The temperature will be falling from around freezing Thursday afternoon into the 20s for Thursday night, with increasing impacts expected on the roadways then.
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this potentially dangerous situation.
Power outages, business closures, airline delays and cancellations are all possible.
Saturday and Saturday night, additional lake-effect snow, breezy and cold temperatures may linger. Sunday, lighter snow showers, winds relax, but temperatures will stay in the single digits to teens.
Grand Haven forecast
Thursday: A chance of snow showers before 1 p.m., then snow showers, possibly mixed with rain. High near 36. South-southeast wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Thursday night: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow after 1 a.m. Low around 18. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow accumulation of around 6 inches.
Friday: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow. High near 26. Very windy. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Friday night: Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy, with a low around 15. Windy.
Saturday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy, with a high near 20. Windy.
Saturday night: A chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy, with a low around 14. Blustery.
Christmas Day: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high around 20.
