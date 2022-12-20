The National Weather Service said Tuesday that confidence is increasing for a major winter storm starting Thursday evening and lingering into the holiday weekend.
Travel conditions may become dangerous in much of Michigan and nearby states Thursday through Christmas Day (Sunday).
Potential travel impacts: Thursday evening, minor. Thursday night, moderate. Friday and Friday night, major. Saturday and Saturday night, moderate. Sunday, minor.
Thursday evening, a rain or snow mix becomes all snow. Thursday night, snow becomes heavy at times. Friday to Friday night, blizzard conditions are possible with winds gusting 35-50 miles per hour and visibility dropping below one-quarter mile, and temperatures falling into the teens.
Power outages, business closures, airline delays and cancellations are all possible.
Saturday and Saturday night, additional lake-effect snow, breezy and cold temperatures may linger. Sunday, lighter snow showers, winds relax, but temperatures will stay in the single digits to teens.
Grand Haven forecast
Thursday: A chance of snow before 1 p.m., then rain and snow. High near 35. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.
Thursday night: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 10 .pm. Low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 5 inches.
Friday: Snow. Areas of blowing snow after 1 p.m. High near 26. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Friday night: Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy, with a low around 14. Blustery.
Saturday: Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy, with a high near 20. Blustery.
Saturday night: Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy, with a low around 13. Blustery.
Christmas Day: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20.
