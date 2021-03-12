Thinking back a year, Ryan Andrews is still amazed how quickly COVID-19 changed everything.

“It was so quick,” said Andrews, founder of the Grand Armory Brewing Company in downtown Grand Haven. “You’re in a state of shock. Nobody knows what’s going on. I’ve obviously never experienced anything like this. To go from 100 to zero in the span of a weekend is unheard of.

“I still look back and haven’t really been able to formulate what happened. We’re still in a state of survival.”

Fortunately, sales of alcohol — craft beer included — soared during the pandemic. However, that created its own set of challenges.

“We saw a huge jump in can sales, but that was a double-edged sword,” Andrews said. “There was an aluminum can shortage. Our lead time on cans went from 4-6 weeks to 12-16 weeks to get cans. Demand was strong, but we couldn’t meet that demand.”

Andrews said the brewery also saw a “huge increase” in take-out cans and growler sales from the tap room.

But that didn’t ease the disappointment in not being able to open their doors to their customers.

“This really is a community space,” Andrews said. “It’s not just a place to grab a beer. You can get a coffee (from Aldea Coffee), some barbecue (from Dr. Rolf’s BBQ), or a beer. Everybody has an option. A lot of people really missed that culture.

“We’re really looking forward to that point where we can have live music. We like to support local musicians. That’s a big part of our culture.”

Andrews said the Grand Armory made the most of being shut down due to COVID to make several improvements.

“We were able to double our brewhouse capacity, made some infrastructure changes, and e updated our point of sales system, which is really hard to do during normal times,” Andrews said.

During the shutdown, he and his staff certainly felt the love from the community.

“The local support has been tremendous,” he said. “Emails and phone calls we’ve received — it’s a very strong testament to the Tri-Cities and how caring they are for their local establishments.”

Andrews said the Grand Armory plans to start increasing its brewing capacity as the economy continues to reopen.

“As with everything, we’re taking it day by day, and hoping that today’s the worst of it and it continues to get better,” he said.