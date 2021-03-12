Thinking back a year, Ryan Andrews says he is still amazed how quickly COVID-19 changed everything.
“It was so quick,” said Andrews, co-founder of the Grand Armory Brewing Co. in downtown Grand Haven. “You’re in a state of shock. Nobody knows what’s going on. I’ve obviously never experienced anything like this. To go from 100 to zero in the span of a weekend is unheard of.
“I still look back and haven’t really been able to formulate what happened,” he added. “We’re still in a state of survival.”
Fortunately, sales of alcohol – craft beer included – soared during the pandemic. However, that created its own set of challenges.
“We saw a huge jump in can sales, but that was a double-edged sword,” Andrews explained. “There was an aluminum can shortage. Our lead time on cans went from 4-6 weeks to 12-16 weeks to get cans. Demand was strong, but we couldn’t meet that demand.”
Andrews said the brewery also saw a “huge increase” in takeout cans and growler sales from its tap room.
But that didn’t ease the disappointment in not being able to open the brewpub’s doors to their customers.
“This really is a community space – it’s not just a place to grab a beer,” Andrews said. “You can get a coffee (from Aldea Coffee), some barbecue (from Dr. Rolf’s BBQ) or a beer. Everybody has an option. A lot of people really missed that culture.
“We’re really looking forward to that point where we can have live music,” he added. “We like to support local musicians. That’s a big part of our culture.”
Andrews said the Grand Armory made the most of being shut down due to COVID-19 to make several improvements.
“We were able to double our brewhouse capacity, made some infrastructure changes and updated our point-of-sales system, which is really hard to do during normal times,” he said.
During the shutdown, Andrews says he and his staff felt the love from the community.
“The local support has been tremendous,” he said. “Emails and phone calls we’ve received – it’s a very strong testament to the Tri-Cities and how caring they are for their local establishments.”
Andrews said the Grand Armory plans to start increasing its brewing capacity as the economy continues to reopen.
“As with everything, we’re taking it day by day, and hoping that today’s the worst of it and it continues to get better,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.