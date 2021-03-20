UPDATE: John Freleigh was located and safely returned to his care facility around 8 a.m. Saturday, March 20.
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man reported missing Friday night from the Harbor Point Adult Foster Care facility, 17160 130th Ave., in Crockery Township.
John Freleigh, 30, was reported missing after leaving the facility at about 8 p.m.
Freleigh is a white male, standing about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing about 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and close cut brown hair. He has a visible scar on the right side of his head above his ear. He also has a visible scar on his upper lip and tattoos on his arms.
He was last known to be wearing dark colored jean pants, a black coat and athletic shoes.
Anyone with information on Freleigh’s location, or if you see him, call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.