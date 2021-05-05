A man charged with fondling a child under age 13 pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct during a hearing in Ottawa County Circuit Court.
Gerald Sandoval’s history of criminal offenses will still keep him in the range of possible life in prison. If convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, he would have faced a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison.
