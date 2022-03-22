SPRING LAKE TWP. — A Twin Lake man will serve more jail time and pay thousands of dollars in restitution after stealing a truck, camper and more from multiple families in Ottawa County.

gavel

William Wiard was sentenced Monday to 267 days in jail, 24 months probation and a total of $3,930 in restitution that he will be expected to pay to his three victims.

