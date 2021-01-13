Manitowoc

The Manitowoc makes its way up the Grand River in the predawn of Jan. 6.

 Tribune photo / Kim Street

Grand Haven saw three cargoes delivered last week by our usual visitors.

Last Wednesday, Jan. 6, the Manitowoc of Grand River Navigation paid a visit to Meekhof’s D&M on Harbor Island with a load of slag.

