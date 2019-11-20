Manitowoc delivers stone to Harbor Island

Grand Haven received four cargoes this past week.
Last Thursday, Grand River Navigation’s self-unloading motor vessel Manitowoc called on the Meekhof’s D&M on Harbor Island to discharge a load of stone from Drummond Island.
Interlake Steamship Co.’s motor vessel Kaye E. Barker delivered a load of stone from Port Inland to the Verplank dock on Saturday. The Barker unloaded and headed north to take on another cargo at Cedarville/Port Dolomite, and returned to Verplank’s on Monday evening.
The articulated tug/barge Bradshaw McKee/Commander made a stop at the St. Marys Cement terminal in Ferrysburg on Tuesday to discharge a load of cement. The pair was still in port at the time this article was submitted.
The Barker and McKee/Commander are frequent visitors, so I will profile the Manitowoc in this week’s article.
The Manitowoc was built as the Paul Thayer in 1973 by American Shipbuilding of Lorain, Ohio. Managed by Kinsman Marine Transit, it was christened in honor of the chairman of Ling-Temco-Vought, the parent company of the Jones and Laughlin Steel Co. After a series of owners and managing companies, the Thayer wound up in the Oglebay Norton Fleet and was rechristened as the Earl W. Oglebay in 1995.
In 2007, the Wisconsin and Michigan Steamship Co. purchased the Oglebay and shortened its name to Earl W. During this time, it was operated by Lower Lakes Transportation. 2008 saw Lower Lakes Transportation purchase the vessel and renamed it the Manitowoc, after the Manitowoc River, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
It is 630 feet long; 68 feet, 2 inches wide; and 36 feet, 11 inches deep. It has a capacity of 19,500 tons, with an unloading boom 260 feet long. The Manitowoc is powered by a 5,600-horsepower Alco 16V251E diesel engine that allows the vessel to operate at a speed of 16.1 knots. Additionally, it is equipped with a bow thruster.
