Manitowoc

The Manitowoc backs out of port on Thursday, May 19, while the tug Illinois remains docked along the Grand River.

 Tribune photo / Sam Hankinson

We have one cargo to report on from last week.

The Manitowoc called on the Verplank dock in Ferrysburg on Thursday morning with a load of trap rock.

