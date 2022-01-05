ships log

The Manitowoc unloads at Meekhof’s D&M dock during a visit in June 2020. The freighter made back-to-back trips to Grand Haven this past week.

 Tribune file photo / Sam Hankinson

The shipping season is winding down, but we still have a steady stream of traffic in the Grand Haven harbor.

This past week, the motor vessel Manitowoc made back-to-back trips to the Meekhof’s D&M dock on Harbor Island. The Manitowoc dropped off a load of slag on Wednesday and was back in town Friday with another slag cargo.

