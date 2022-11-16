Caroline McKee 1

The ATB Caroline McKee / Commander called on the St. Marys Cement terminal in Ferrysburg on Nov. 13 with a partial load of cement. In this file photo, the pair backs out of Grand Haven on Oct. 30, 2021.

 Tribune file photo / Sam Hankinson

There are three cargoes to report from last week.

The Manitowoc made back-to-back calls to Grand Haven’s port with loads of slag on Thursday and Saturday. The first trip was a full load for Meekhof’s D&M on Harbor Island, and the second was a split load between D&M and the Verplank dock in Ferrysburg.

