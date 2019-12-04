One freighter called on Grand Haven in the past week.
Grand River Navigation’s motor vessel Manitowoc visited the Verplank dock in Ferrysburg on Sunday morning to deliver a load of stone. By early afternoon, the vessel was backing out to Lake Michigan.
The Manitowoc has been a frequent visitor to Grand Haven this season, after not visiting at all last season.
It was built as the Paul Thayer in 1973 by American Shipbuilding of Lorain, Ohio. Managed by Kinsman Marine Transit, it was christened in honor of the chairman of Ling-Temco-Vought, the parent company of the Jones and Laughlin Steel Co. After a series of owners and managing companies, the Thayer wound up in the Oglebay Norton Fleet and was rechristened as the Earl W. Oglebay in 1995.
In 2007, the Wisconsin and Michigan Steamship Co. purchased the Oglebay and shortened its name to Earl W. During this time, it was operated by Lower Lakes Transportation. 2008 saw Lower Lakes Transportation purchase the vessel and rename it the Manitowoc, after the Manitowoc River in Wisconsin.
The Manitowoc is 630 feet long; 68 feet, 2 inches wide; and 36 feet, 11 inches deep. It has a capacity of 19,500 tons, with an unloading boom 260 feet long. The freighter is powered by a 5,600-horsepower Alco 16V251E diesel engine that allows it to operate at a speed of 16.1 knots. Additionally, it is equipped with a bow thruster.
We may see the Wilfred Sykes at the Verplank dock sometime this week.
