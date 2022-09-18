OCSO Divers

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office dive team heads down the Grand River to assist in the search for a man who reportedly jumped off Grand Haven's south pier early Tuesday morning. 

 Tribune photo / Becky Vargo

TALLMADGE TWP. — A 30-year-old Tallmadge Township man's body was found in a private pond Friday evening.

"Foul play is not suspected and it appears a medical condition was a contributing factor," said Lt. Eric Westveer of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

