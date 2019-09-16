Marching band invitational planned for Sept. 28

GRAND HAVEN TWP. — High school bands throughout West Michigan will take to Grand Haven High School's field Sept. 28.
The Grand Haven Band Boosters Association will host the 13th annual Grand Haven Marching Band Invitational from 5:45-9 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium.
Tickets are $7 for adults, and $5 for students and senior citizens. Family tickets are $22 with a maximum of two adults. Programs are $3.
As bands entertain the audience, adjudicators will take a close look at the performances. Bands are judged on musicianship, quality, innovation, interpretation, repertoire and overall effectiveness.
Sixty percent of a band’s score is driven by music performance and effect. The remaining 40 percent is based on group and individual marching accuracy, coordination, creativity and effectiveness.
Bands can also receive points for auxiliary and percussion. Those points are used for Achievement of Excellence awards and Best in Class.
As bands perform throughout the season, they use the feedback to make changes to their performances.
Grand Haven's director of bands Iain Novoselich said he and the other Bucs band directors, Brian Ambrose and Dustin Stoner, wouldn’t be able to produce the event without the leadership of Mary Jane Evink, Betsy Stoner and Paige Brockmyre; the “amazing band boosters” led by Heidi Fairfield; and the support of the school district.
“We are looking forward to an outstanding night and hope that folks from around the Tri-Cities and beyond venture out for a great night of music making,” Novoselich said.
The Buccaneers will perform in exhibition as the final band of the night. Spring Lake High School isn’t participating this year as the invitational falls on the same night as the school’s Homecoming dance.
Here’s a breakdown of when participating schools are scheduled to perform:
5:45 p.m.: Bridgman High School
6 p.m.: Oakridge High School
6:15 p.m.: Montague High School
6:30 p.m.: Whitehall High School
6:45 p.m.: Shelby High School
7 p.m.: Fennville High School
7:30 p.m.: Fruitport High School
7:45 p.m.: Allendale High School
8 p.m.: DeWitt High School
8:15 p.m.: Reeths-Puffer High School
8:30 p.m.: Grand Haven High School
