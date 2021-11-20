Michigan regulators are recalling cannabis products sold at more than 400 stores across the state.
The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) says they found “inaccurate and/or unreliable” results of cannabis products tested by Viridis Laboratories and Viridis North. The cannabis products affected by the recall were tested between Aug. 10 and Nov. 16. MRA says the recall affects all marijuana products tested between that timeframe at the Viridis labs except for cannabis products that can be inhaled, including vape carts, live resin and distillate.
