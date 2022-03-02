At right is New Standard Exit 9 Assistant Manager David Walker checking the stock. At left is General Manager Erin Cutter. New Standard is one of two dispensaries in Crockery Township that sells recreational marijuana.
New Standard budtender Christy Bilka works at the front desk. Crockery Township received $56,000 in excise taxes that were collected from both New Standard and Skymint dispensaries. The township expects to receive additional monies this year.
The exterior of the New Standard Exit 9 dispensary in Crockery Township.
Recreational marijuana is legal in Michigan, but it is illegal to sell in Grand Haven. With its City Council still debating whether or not to allow its sale in the city, one nearby community, Crockery Township, has legalized its sales and appears to be benefitting because of it.
“Last year, the township received $56,000 in excise tax revenue from the sale (of marijuana),” Crockery Township Supervisor Erik Erhorn said. “We are purchasing a generator for the fire station with that money.
