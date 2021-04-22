ROBINSON TWP. — The Coast Guard Festival fundraiser golf outing will take place Saturday, May 8.
The event was originally scheduled with a morning and afternoon flight, but the morning event has been canceled, so all groups will tee off at 1:30 p.m.
The outing will be held at Pigeon Creek Golf Course, 10195 120th Ave. in Robinson Township. The cost is $400 for a four-person team.
Registration is now open for the event, and sponsors are being sought.
“This is the perfect example of community members coming together to support a national celebration in honor of our Coast Guard heroes,” said Michael Smith, executive director of the festival. “This year in particular, much-needed funds will be generated toward achieving our public acknowledgment of all our U.S. Coast Guard personnel.”
This year’s Coast Guard Festival is scheduled to run from July 30 through Aug. 8. The 2020 festival was canceled due to COVID-19.
For more information about becoming a sponsor, or to register, visit coastguardfest.org/golf-fundraiser, or search “Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival” on Facebook.
