May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Mental health is described as a person’s condition with regard to the psychological and emotional wellbeing.

Examples of mental health issues include anger, anxiety, bipolar disorder, depression, disassociation, eating problems, hoarding, loneliness, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic attacks, paranoia, phobias, postnatal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, schizophrenia, seasonal effective disorder, sleep problems and stress.

According to Sarah Lewakowski, executive director of Mosaic Counseling:

19.8 percent of Ottawa County adults are considered to have mild to severe psychological distress

22.9 percent of adults in Ottawa County report experiencing anxiety

21.8 percent of adults report experiencing depression

According to the latest Youth Assessment Survey for Ottawa County:

31 percent of local youth said they felt depressed or hopeless

20 percent serious considered suicide

13 percent made a plan to attempt suicide

8 percent attempted to take their live via suicide; 8 percent equates to 534 Ottawa County teenagers

LGBTQ teens are 4 times more likely to consider suicide

There are many ways to seek help for these and other mental health issues.

All of the following offer free anonymous and confidential mental health support:

988 – Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

Text “Home” to 741-741 for a Crisis Text Line

Crisis Intervention for LGBTQ Youth – The Trevor Project: 866-488-7386

Community Mental Health of Ottawa County 24-hour Crisis Intervention Healthline: 866-512-4357

Disaster Distress Helpline: 800-985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746

Michigan Crisis and Access Line: 844-446-4225

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255

Veteran’s Crisis Line: 800-273-8255

In the event of an emergency, dial 911 or go to the nearest emergency department:

Trinity Health Grand Haven Hospital, 1309 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven

Holland Hospital, 602 Michigan Ave. Holland

Spectrum Health Zeeland, 8333 Felch St., Zeeland

