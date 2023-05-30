May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
Mental health is described as a person’s condition with regard to the psychological and emotional wellbeing.
Examples of mental health issues include anger, anxiety, bipolar disorder, depression, disassociation, eating problems, hoarding, loneliness, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic attacks, paranoia, phobias, postnatal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, schizophrenia, seasonal effective disorder, sleep problems and stress.
According to Sarah Lewakowski, executive director of Mosaic Counseling:
19.8 percent of Ottawa County adults are considered to have mild to severe psychological distress
22.9 percent of adults in Ottawa County report experiencing anxiety
21.8 percent of adults report experiencing depression
According to the latest Youth Assessment Survey for Ottawa County:
31 percent of local youth said they felt depressed or hopeless
20 percent serious considered suicide
13 percent made a plan to attempt suicide
8 percent attempted to take their live via suicide; 8 percent equates to 534 Ottawa County teenagers
LGBTQ teens are 4 times more likely to consider suicide
There are many ways to seek help for these and other mental health issues.
All of the following offer free anonymous and confidential mental health support:
988 – Suicide & Crisis Lifeline
Text “Home” to 741-741 for a Crisis Text Line
Crisis Intervention for LGBTQ Youth – The Trevor Project: 866-488-7386
Community Mental Health of Ottawa County 24-hour Crisis Intervention Healthline: 866-512-4357
Disaster Distress Helpline: 800-985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746
Michigan Crisis and Access Line: 844-446-4225
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255
Veteran’s Crisis Line: 800-273-8255
In the event of an emergency, dial 911 or go to the nearest emergency department:
Trinity Health Grand Haven Hospital, 1309 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven
Holland Hospital, 602 Michigan Ave. Holland
Spectrum Health Zeeland, 8333 Felch St., Zeeland
