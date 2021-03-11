Grand Haven Mayor Bob Monetza felt a different kind of responsibility when COVID-19 suddenly changed our lives one year ago.
As a person in leadership in the community, Monetza wanted to assure Grand Haven’s residents that their city services would continue, despite the unknown future that the city faced along with the rest of the county.
“I thought our job was to be honest and upfront with the community,” he said. “We had to make the best of what we had. There was a lot of compromise.”
Monetza’s message morphed into a steady one that reassured residents of their safety during a time of fear. Life will go on, but it will be different for some time, Monetza remembered thinking.
“We had to make sure people knew that things were closing down for a reason,” he said. “There was a lot of compromise that we had to have in our daily lives. We tried to be supportive, rather than resist (change).”
A usual advocate for community input on city decisions, Monetza said creating avenues to stay in touch with the community during a time of social distancing was one of the hardest parts. Nobody’s been inside of the City Council’s chambers since the second week of March 2020, and it will likely be the case for the foreseeable future.
However, some silver linings have appeared, Monetza said. This pandemic has forced the city to be creative in many different ways, he said – such as outdoor dining and digital meetings. Some things the city had to try will now become standard practice, which is a win for the community, Monetza said.
When Monetza reflects on the past 12 months, he hopes that the city and its residents learned some lessons during the pandemic. Monetza, himself, was reminded that we all depend on each other and we all can use some good problem-solving skills.
“We had an opportunity to conduct a great experiment over the last couple of months,” he said. “Some of these things we will keep for a long time and we wouldn’t have tried them otherwise. … Every time you have adversity and a major challenge, not only do you recognize yourself and your community better, but you find answers. There’s always a silver lining.”
