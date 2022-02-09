MUSKEGON — The Muskegon Community College Lecture Series continues Thursday, Feb. 17, with “Idlewild: A Special Place for African Americans” presented by Morris Thomas, professor emeritus of Geography, Environment and Spatial Studies at Lansing Community College and Michigan State University.
The online lecture, which is free and open to the public, begins at 6 p.m. To join via Zoom, visit muskegoncc-edu.zoom.us/j/94975087128.
