MUSKEGON — Muskegon Community College will host a free public COVID-19 clinic in downtown Muskegon on Thursday, Dec. 2, to provide booster vaccines for those who meet CDC eligibility guidelines, as well as first and second vaccines for those 12 years of age and older.
Pediatric vaccines for those under 12 years of age will not be available at this clinic.
The clinic is being held from 2:30-4:30 p.m. in the MCC Sturrus Technology Center, 388 W. Clay, which is located across the street from Hackley Park.
No appointment or pre-registration is necessary, but participants must bring their vaccine card if they have been vaccinated. Parents must accompany their children under 18 years of age. Participants will have a choice of the Pfizer vaccine (two doses approved for those 12 years and older), the Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson vaccines (one dose vaccine for those 18 years and older).
MCC has been designated by the White House as an official Vaccine Champion College.
For more information, contact the Public Health-Muskegon County Office at 231-724-6246.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.