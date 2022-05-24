Pat McGinnis has officially submitted his resignation as Grand Haven's city manager.
McGinnis said he submitted a letter of resignation to City Council on Tuesday night. His last day on the job will be June 24.
McGinnis, who has served as Grand Haven's city manager since 2003, was recently offered the same position in the city of Portage.
