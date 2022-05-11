The city of Portage voted and unanimously approved hiring Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis as its new city manager Tuesday.
McGinnis had previously interviewed for a job with the Macatawa Area Coordinating Council (MCC) in Holland late last year. He has been Grand Haven's city manager for more than 18 years, coming on board in August 2003. Prior to that, McGinnis served as city manager in West Branch from 1990 to 2003.
The selection for a new city manager in Portage has been quite a lengthy one. The search began in August 2021 after former City Manager Joseph LaMargo resigned from the position.
“We hired a recruiting firm run by Frank Walsh and we got exactly what we wanted,” Portage Mayor Patricia Randall said. “We got great candidates, which made that selection all that much harder.
“I thought all the candidates were strong, (and) I thought all of them would bring something special to the city of Portage.”
McGinnis employment is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, May 24 pending a background check and salary negotiations.
This is a developing story.
