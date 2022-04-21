Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis was among five candidates selected last week to interview for the position of city manager in Portage.
The Kalamazoo County city began its search for a new manager back in August 2021 after Joseph LaMargo resigned to be closer to family in Illinois. LaMargo had served as Portage city manager since November 2019. Since his departure, former Portage City Clerk Adam Herringa has been filling in.
