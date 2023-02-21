The Michigan Department of Transportation warned travelers that southbound U.S. 31 over the Grand River will closed to all traffic from midnight to approximately 4 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
The work actually begins Friday at 8 p.m., when the southbound lanes of U.S. 31 between Third Street in Ferrysburg and Jackson Street in Grand Haven will be reduced to one lane.
Then, for four hours after midnight, all southbound lanes will be closed.
MDOT officials said they expect all southbound lanes to be open by 8 a.m. Saturday.
During the closure, traffic will be rerouted east on M-104 through Spring Lake, south on M-231, then west on M-45 to reconnect with U.S. 31 south of Grand Haven.
This work is part of a multi-year project improving the six bridges at the U.S. 31-M-104 interchange in Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg. Work has included deck replacement, painting, steel repairs, joint replacement, deck patching, approach work, beam repair, and structure improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.