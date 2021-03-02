Mealson Wheels

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan served more than 7,000 clients and provided more than one million pounds of food through their senior pantry services in 2020.

 Courtesy photo / Meals on Wheels Western Michigan

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan (MOWWM) recently expanded into a new industrial space in Grandville.

The new space, which was rented by Ottawa Kent Precious Metals, increases the working capacity of Meals on Wheels Western Michigan by 75 percent.

