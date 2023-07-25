Name: Andrea Hendrick
Age: 39
Occupation: Planner & GIS (Geographic Information System) Analyst
Education:
Grand Valley State University
Bachelor of Science, Geography Magna cum Laude Certificate: Sustainable Urban and Regional Planning Certificate: Geographic Information System Technologies
Community Involvement:
I have provided years of service to my community.
- Grand Haven Chamber of Commerce Member
- City of Grand Haven Planning Commission
- Renew Harbor Island Community Advisory Group
- Grand Haven Board of Light & Power Trustee
- Hope House Homeless shelter volunteer
- East End Association Contributor
- Walk the Beat Venue
- Grand Haven Energy Member
What makes you the best candidate to be Grand Haven’s next mayor?
I am the best candidate for Grand Haven because I will lead with strength, compassion, and vision. My professional background and experience give me the widest variety of municipal practices to draw from for future decision making. As a long time resident of Grand Haven and a mother to four amazing children growing up in this community, I have the most at stake with the most experience. My energy, passion, and drive is unmatched by any of my fellow candidates. I have delivered for Grand Haven and I will continue to deliver as Mayor.
Affordable housing is a key issue locally; what are your thoughts on how to address that problem?
Attainable housing is an issue that many communities face and Grand Haven is not exempt. Without a healthy mix of housing options, residents lose the most common and practical source of wealth building. Additionally, this negatively impacts local businesses' ability to find and maintain adequate staffing. Unfortunately, many leaders are under the assumption that this problem cannot be fixed. The problem is much bigger than municipal boundaries. If elected, I will continue to work with state lawmakers to incentivize grants and funding options to allow citizens to build equity through home ownership.
We need to encourage incremental development or redevelopment of buildings along our commercial corridors. The reuse of unused commercial or public properties can help to meet some of the needs for affordable housing without jeopardizing the character of existing neighborhoods. Smaller starter homes can be placed on the second floor of retail or service spaces. This increases the vibrancy of commercial areas and promotes walkability. When we work together to challenge that status quo, we can create projects that benefit everyone. Our teachers, industrial and utility workers, and young people deserve to have the opportunity to live and grow wealth within their community.
Additionally, please see a link to my published work:
“Housing Assessment Using Geographic Information Systems (GIS): A Case Study of Community Engagement from Grand Rapids, Michigan”
The topic of paid parking comes up quite often in Grand Haven. What are your thoughts?
I am in support of paid parking. Right now, the taxpayers of the city are paying for everything. With paid parking, especially located in areas frequented by tourists, parking costs will be reduced. I favor parking passes for Grand Haven citizens, at no cost, allowing us to park anywhere, even in paid parking areas. As a planner, I understand that no parking is ever free. While I understand this decision can be difficult to make, I believe the City Council did the right thing by directing staff to further consider options for Parking in the waterfront district and in the cemetery overflow area. Anyone who regularly frequents Lake Drive understands that the overflow parking for the cemetery is rarely, if ever, used for cemetery visitors. It is almost solely used for beach parking by visitors. The cemetery lot with roughly 30 spaces can be reserved in the event of a funeral.
Implementation option very by operatory but cash transactions are minimal. Most systems have QR code scanning options that allow users to quickly scan and pay on their phone. Operating agreements with venders very as well. Some may maintain ownership of the infrastructure for a portion of the revenue, which would mean that a pilot would leave the city with no initial capital cost.
This is what the role of our City Council entails. We explore, we trouble shoot, we work together and find creative solutions. As mayor, I’ll commit to this type of leadership.
What are the biggest financial concerns facing the city, and how should those be addressed?
Grand Haven is at a pivotal turning point. For the first time in decades, our city is taking on the challenge of facing finance issues head on. The unknown cost of Harbor Island and the unfunded pensions liability are our biggest financial concerns.
First, I already have been working toward addressing our financial concerns. Harbor Island has been one of my top priorities both as an elected official and a citizen. I have been tirelessly reaching out to our partners at the state and federal level for years, advocating for partnership in the cleanup of Harbor Island. Thankfully, the hard work of many has resulted in $2.5 million dollars in the EGLE budget specifically allocated towards the remediation of Harbor Island. I am confident this is just the start.
While Harbor Island is the largest, and most visible expense, it is not the only. The unfunded pension liability, along with aging infrastructure must also be addressed. Our city finances are at a point where we need a volunteer committee of finance professionals to review our spending and suggest options or solutions, as well as point out potential blind spots in decision making. This committee can assist with the work the council is already doing.
The current City Council has been faced with the task of addressing pension costs that have been compounding from choices made before they were in office. Council Women Karen Lowe is likely the most effective leader on this issue. She did not come with platitudes or vague promises. She used her expertise to lead the charge in addressing this issue and demonstrated her ability to build consensus.
One of the first items of business for the new council was to develop Vision & Priority for the next five years and financial stability was priority No. 1. The council, in partnership with the union, unanimously voted to close the pension. It showed their commitment to long-term solutions. They then chose to review and explore areas where the city was previously operating at a deficit and propose and implement strategies to reduce cost thoroughly and systematically. If elected, I will seek to build on the success of the current Council and respectfully suggest potential solutions for areas that could use improvement.
I hope that all the candidates will choose to commit to a collaborative style of leadership as find solutions to these issues.
What are the 2-3 other issues you see facing the city of Grand Haven, and how would you address those issues?
Ottawa Impact
The damage that Ottawa Impact has caused in less than a year is atrocious and extremely detrimental to the health of Ottawa County. In their first meeting alone, they managed to cost the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and cast Ottawa county into the national spotlight for all the wrong reasons.
- Abolishing the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Office
- Replacing the highly qualified County Administrator and immediately hiring a political appointee
- Attempting to Replace the County Health Administrator, which resulted in a lawsuit.
- Replacing the county legal counsel with a firm with expertise in far-right political action, verses governmental law
- Completely turning the Housing Board on its head.
- Holding up important federal grants.
- Overstepping their authority as County Commissioners through a “Resolution the Declare Ottawa County a Constitutional County.”
Not only have they overstepped and abused their authority, but they have done so in complete contrast to the message of “transparency” that they claimed they were running on.
I want to ensure that my stance is very clear. I strongly oppose the work of Ottawa Impact and I will stand with our local community, especially those that have been targeted for discrimination, to ensure that Ottawa Impact is never able to gain a foothold in Grand Haven city government. I am addressing it by stepping up and running for Mayor.
Economic Growth in Commercial Corridors
After WW2, we saw an increase in car-oriented strip mall development and big box stores. Over time this has led to the hollowing out of traditional downtowns and disinvestment in small, locally owned businesses. Thanks to many local advocates over the decades, Grand Haven's downtown has been maintained and improved. Additionally, we have seen small business growth throughout other key commercial corridors including Washington Square, East End, and Centertown. This is greatly due to the organization and collaboration of local business owners in partnership with City Staff.
I have been putting my planning experience to work for years in this space. If elected, I will work with my fellow council members to instruct the planning commission to develop Area Specific Plans (ASPs) for our key commercial areas. This gives neighbors and business owners the ability to create a collaborative vision and guiding document that communicates their goals and priorities. In turn, that can be used to leverage applicable grants and programs.
- Public Art Projects
- Partnership in Community Events
- Multi-modal Transportation Growth
- Facade Improvements
- Small business incubator spaces
- Roadmap to Development for Small Businesses
- Appropriate Zoning Ordinance Amendments
Sustainability
When I ran for the Board of Light and Power, sustainability was a key issue. This is still my passion. Sustainable practices are baked in to all of my decision making. Our community has made more progress in the area of sustainable in the last two years, than they have in the entire 20 years that I have been here. I will not expound on that work, but I am excited to keep the momentum moving forward!
Thank you for taking the time to do your homework. Please visit my website for more information: www.andreahendrick.com. Make sure you vote in the Grand Haven Primary on August 8th.
(1) comment
I read the online profile of Hendrick and also the longer online version but nowhere does she mention her stance on the BLP charter change nor her involvement with the anti BLP group that’s behind the push to change the City charter. She’s never been candid about this. Remember her response to this issue at the mayor forum. She filled up her allotted time without ever answering the question. There’s a lot of opposition among residents to the BLP charter change and it looks like her tactic is just to try to keep voters in the dark about her support for it.
